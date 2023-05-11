How to get Big Slick in the City in WoW Dragonflight

Big Slick in the City is a new mount added to World of Warcraft Dragonflight with the launch of Patch 10.1 on May 2. The diamond-encrusted snail is one of the most sought-after mounts in this patch, partly because of its appearance, and also because of its incredibly unique name.

But although Big Slick in the City is a highly desired mount, the coveted snail is not particularly easy to add to your collection, especially if you’re the type of player who hates to farm reputation via daily quests. If you want the mount for yourself, you’ll have to grind reputation with one of Patch 10.1’s new reputations, Glimmerogg Racer. Unfortunately, the climb to maximum reputation with the new faction is restricted by time: It will take several weeks to reach the highest-possible rank and grab Big Slick.

Here’s how to farm reputation with Glimmerogg Racer and eventually get Big Slick in the City.

How to farm reputation with Glimmerogg Racer in WoW Dragonflight

At Renown level seven with the Loamm Niffen, you’ll be given the quest Off to the Track, which serves as a “breadcrumb quest” for the Glimmerogg Racer reputation grind. From there, you’ll be offered the quest Come Snail Away from Briggul in Glimmerogg, which requires you to introduce yourself to Slick. After getting acquainted with the snail, you’ll be able to start farming reputation with Glimmerogg Racer and make your way toward earning the mount for yourself.

There are five ranks of reputation to earn with Glimmerogg Racer—Aspirational, Ameteur, Competent, Skilled, and Professional—each of which has 700 points of reputation. You’ll earn Big Slick in the City as a reward for hitting Professional rank.

Each day, you’ll be able to complete one snail-related daily quest for Briggul at Glimmerogg. Tasks include collecting snail goo from Zaralek Cavern and delivering packages to Loamm via “Snail Mail,” among others. Briggul’s daily quests give 100 reputation apiece, and you can complete just one per day, meaning you’ll need to complete 28 days’ worth of quests in order. The amount of reputation earned via these quests can be increased by outside boosters such as the Human Diplomacy racial buff or the Darkmoon Faire reputation bonus.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Glimmerogg Racer daily quests reset with each daily reset, so if you have one in your quest log when the servers roll over to a new day, it will be removed from your log and you’ll have to see Briggul to obtain a new quest for that day.

To expedite the process of earning reputation with Glimmerogg Racer, you can also complete one-time “Snailspiration” quests for Briggul. Upon showing Briggul a max-level snail pet from outside Zaralek Cavern, you’ll be offered a quest that yields 100 reputation. Only 15 snails in the game are eligible from Snailspiration, although if you have each of them at max level, you can earn more than half of the reputation needed for the grind in one fell swoop.

Upon reaching Professional rank with Glimmerogg Racer, you’ll be awarded Big Slick in the City.

