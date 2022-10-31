Do you think we have forgotten? Do you think we have forgiven?

Established on the grounds of the legendary Warcraft franchise, World of Warcraft continued its legacy by further developing intricate and already beloved lore featuring main characters like Syvannas Windrunner, Arthas Menethil, Uther Lightbringer, and Jaina Proudmoore. Although Blizzard Entertainment has, over the years, developed a habit of expanding its fabled lore via novels and anthologies that can finally break down character development and intricate story details that otherwise couldn’t be tackled, they still love including epic lore quests paired with well-designed cinematics, to give the player an opportunity to witness these historical moments.

The most remember WoW lore quests are the Onyxia attunement quest chain for Alliance, the Battle for Undercity, the Scepter of the Shifting Sands, and of course, the Wrathgate quest in Wrath of the Lich King. As one of the first epic quests in WOTLK, the Wrathgate quest chain is our first cinematic encounter with the infamous Lich King.

Since this quest is a must to complete in WOTLK Classic, here’s everything you need to know about the Wrathgate quest, including how to get it, the quests you need to complete, and how to watch this incredible cinematic.

How to get and complete the Wrathgate quest in WoW Wrath of the Lich King

Before you can start the Wrathgate quest chain, you’ll first need to complete several prerequisite quests. After that, you can finally dive into the Wrathgate questline. As soon as you finish the Wrathgate quest, you’ll get the achievement Veteran of the Wrathgate. So, for the Horde, your journey will look like this:

Step one

Into the Fold

Blood Oath of the Horde

Agmar’s Hammer

Step two

Victory Nears…

From the Depths of Azjol-Nerub

The Might of the Horde

Attack by Air!

Blightbeasts be Damned

Step three

Strength of Icemist

Chains of the Anub’ar

Return of the High Chief

All Hail Roanauk

Step four

Imbeciles Abound!

The Forsaken Blight and You: How Not to Die

Emerald Dragon Tears

Spread the Good Word

The Forsaken Blight

Step five

The Kor’kron Vanguard!

Audience With The Dragon Queen

Galakrond and the Scourge

On Ruby Wings

Step six

Return to Angrathar

Wrathgate cinematic

Step seven (optional)

Darkness Stirs

Herald of War

A Life Without Regret

The Battle for the Undercity

For the Alliance, you’ll need to complete the following quests: