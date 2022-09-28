How to craft the Mechano-Hog mount in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

The original Wrath of the Lich King expansion brought in a lot of new features to World of Warcraft that were never seen in the game before. While there were many improvements made to existing features in the game, there were a lot of new additions to already established elements in World of Warcraft.

One of the most common elements in MMORPGs is mounts. Mounts are a form of transportation in games and they can either be living creatures or inanimate objects. Mounts can range from pets that you can ride while they carry you around to modern mechanical vehicles that take the form of motorbikes. They can also be mystical objects like flying carpets, the variety of mounts in World of Warcraft is quite diverse.

Today we will be shining the spotlight on the Mechano-Hog, a quirky-looking mount in Wrath of the Lich King. We will tell you what the mount is about and how to craft it.

How to craft the Mechano-Hog in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Image via Blizzard

The Mechano-Hog mount takes the form of a modern motorcycle that you can ride on with a sidecar that can transport an ally along with the rider. It is a Horde-only mount that can be crafted by Northrend Engineers. The caveat here is that it does not require skill in Engineering to use.

Once you proceed enough in the game, you will automatically get the Alliance variation of the Mechano-Hog, which is called the Mekgineer’s Chopper. Getting either version of the mount nets you the achievement “Get to the Choppal.”

If you have your sights set on acquiring this vehicle, you will need a bunch of different materials to craft it. There are also a couple of other prerequisites to meet before you can even start crafting it. First off, you will need Northrend Engineering to be level 75, which can take a while. Other than that, you also need to be Exalted with the Horde Expedition to even purchase this recipe.

Once you fulfill these criteria, it’s time to acquire the materials. Some of them are quite tricky to come across.

Two Arctic Fur

One Elementium-Plated Exhaust Pipe

Eight Goblin-Machined Piston

40 Handful of Cobalt Bolts

One Salvaged Iron Golem Parts

12 Titansteel Bar

One final thing to note is that while most of these parts are tricky to acquire, some of them are easier to get your hands on. The Salvaged Iron Golem Parts, Goblin-Machined Piston, and Elementium-Plated Exhaust Pipe materials can either be bought from vendors or salvaged from the Mechanical bosses of Ulduar.

After you collect these materials, craft the mount and it will be yours to keep.