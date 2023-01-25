Patch 10.0.5 is the first major content patch in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, notably introducing the new Storm’s Fury World Quest to players. Players can access Storm’s Fury events after reaching max level and speaking to Zawarudu in the Seat of the Aspects in Valdrakken to start the ensuing questline.

Players will be started with the ‘Storm Warning’ quest that will send them to the Primalist Future. After completing this quest, players will be tasked with participating in their first Storm’s Fury event with the ‘Resisting the Storm’ quest.

Several players have reported issues completing the quest, whether it be from not understanding how the event works or another issue. This is everything you need to know to complete ‘Resisting the Storm’ in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

How to complete Resisting the Storm in WoW Dragonflight

After completing Zawarudu’s quest and speaking with Soridormi, players will be sent to complete their first Storm’s Fury event. Players will be able to spot where these events are happening on their world map, as the World Quest will be marked. Players should note that the event is on a 10-hour rotation, lasting five hours each time it appears.

In this event, players will encounter four separate portals and one large Elemental mob in the center of the Primalist Future. To complete the Storm’s Fury, players will have to travel to each Primalist portal and defend it against enemy mobs, which spawn in waves every 30 seconds to one minute.

Players should also note that mobs in the Storm’s Fury can drop two distinctive currencies, Elemental Overflow, and Essence of the Storm. These two currencies can be used in Valdrakken to purchase currency-specific gear, including up to item level 385 gear, pets, mounts, and other rewards.

The quest completes whenever players defend all four portals and slay the Elite mob in the middle of the map. Players are advised not to join raid groups, but instead parties of up to five other players, as the quest will not complete for players in a raid group. Since the central boss of the instance is quite difficult, however, players will likely need some assistance. After you are finished, turn in the quest to Soridormi and collect your reward.