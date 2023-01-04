How to complete Crystal Quill Pens quest in WoW Dragonflight

If there is one thing the World of Warcraft franchise is known for, it’s quests. Blizzard’s latest expansion, Dragonflight, has added hundreds of new quests for players to complete across the Dragon Isles and even more weekly and World Quests to help grind reputation, gear, and supplies after hitting max level.

Crystal Quill Pens is a professions quest that players can pick up in Valdrakken, the capital city of Thaldraszus from Gnoklin Quirkcoil. The Crystal Quill Pens profession quest requires players to attain 15 crystal quills from enemy mobs, looted from several different areas across the Dragon Isles.

If you are hoping to pick up the Enchanter’s Script reward or reputation with the Valdrakken Accord by completing this quest, look no further. This is everything you need to do to pick up quill pens in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

Where to find Crystal Quills in WoW Dragonflight

The Crystal Quill Pens profession quests in World of Warcraft Dragonflight asks players to gather 15 crystal quills from the crystalspines located around the Dragon Isles for Gnoklin Quirkcoil. There are several hot spots players can visit to complete this quest, however one of the best locations is found in the Ohn’ahran Plains.

Located at the coordinates /way 25, 59, players should come across a cave dubbed the Shady Sanctuary in the Ohn’ahran Plains. Further into the cave, crystalspines will continually spawn here with an incredibly fast respawn rate. Players farming this location for crystal quills should quickly fill up to 15 of the quest item in only a matter of minutes.

Though the drop rate for this item may be low, the sheer amount of applicable mobs in this cave which potentially carry the quest item will still make the trip a quick endeavor. After collecting your 15, simply travel back to Valdrakken and speak to Gnoklin Quirkcoil to receive your reward.