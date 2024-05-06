WoW Forbidden Reach promotional image featuring the island's main roadway
How to complete A Creche Divided campaign chapter in WoW Dragonflight

Wrapping up your time on the Forbidden Reach isn't exactly clear-cut.
Michael Kelly
Published: May 6, 2024

A Creche Divided is the introductory chapter for the Embers of Neltharion section of the WoW Dragonflight campaign. This chapter was introduced in Patch 10.0.7 and leads directly into all of the content that came with the game in Patch 10.1.

Before you can dive underground into Zaralek Cavern, though, you’ll need to run through this part of the campaign. While A Creche Divided starts in Valdrakken with the quest Hidden Legacies, almost the entirety of the campaign chapter takes place on the Forbidden Reach.

Perhaps the most confusing part of this campaign chapter is its final quest, though. Many players have encountered an issue where it appears that no more quests are available in the campaign chapter and progress seems impossible. Here’s how to circumvent that problem and complete the A Creche Divided campaign chapter in WoW Dragonflight.

A Creche Divided WoW Dragonflight campaign guide

After progressing the storyline and completing the quest that’s named after the campaign chapter, you might find yourself at an impasse as it appears as though there are no more campaign quests to complete. But the final quest will be available to you; you just need to go slightly out of your way to find it. 

Forbidden Reach with Scalecommander Emberthal's location marked
You can wrap up the campaign chapter on the northeast island of the Forbidden Reach. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Head to coordinates [77, 39] on the Forbidden Reach and speak with Scalecommander Emberthal to continue the Creche Divided quest chain and complete the final quest in the campaign chapter. Emberthal will offer you the quest Return to Viridia, which is not marked by the special campaign quest indicator but is required to progress the campaign regardless. 

Return to Viridia will send you back to Morqut Village, where you’ll be able to complete A Creche Divided and progress the Dragonflight campaign to its next chapter, Breaking Ground

