Here are all the rewards coming to World of Warcraft: Shadowlands in Hallow’s End 2021

The Hallow’s End seasonal event is live in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. For the next two weeks, players will be able to complete various activities and seasonal quests that are only available once per year. From defeating the Headless Horseman to trick-or-treating at the various inns and taverns across Azeroth, there’s plenty of Halloween-themed content to explore in WoW at this time of year.

And while not much has changed about the structure of the event itself from 2020, collectors and achievement hunters will be able to celebrate Hallow’s End in the Shadowlands for the first time. Here are all of the items available to collect during this year’s World of Warcraft Hallow’s End event.

The Headless Horseman loot

Gathering a group of five players to take on the Headless Horseman in the Scarlet Monastery dungeon is one of the most notorious highlights of the Hallow’s End event each year. In 2021, players must be level 50 or higher to have a chance at obtaining the Loot-Filled Pumpkin from the Horseman, which in turn has a chance to contain the coveted mount, the Horseman’s Reins. Beyond one of the game’s most iconic limited-edition mounts is a full-blown loot table, though. Here are all of the items you can receive from the Headless Horseman encounter.

The Horseman’s Horrific Hood (Plate helmet)

The Horseman’s Sinister Slicer (One-handed sword)

Band of the Petrified Pumpkin (Ring)

The Horseman’s Ring (Ring)

Seal of Ghoulish Glee (Ring)

Wicked Witch’s Signet (Ring)

The Horseman’s Reins (Epic flying mount)

Magic Broom (Temporary instant-cast mount)

Sinister Squashling (Battle pet)

Hallowed Helm (Cosmetic helmet)

Vendor rewards

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Completing activities during Hallow’s End will reward players with a temporary currency called Tricky Treats. Tricky Treats are only usable during Hallow’s End, and can only be obtained by completing event-related quests during the allotted Hallow’s End time frame. You’ll have until Nov. 1 at 10am CT to acquire and spend your Tricky Treats. Here are the items available to purchase with them.

Battle Pets

Cursed Birman (150 Tricky Treats)

Feline Familiar (150 Tricky Treats)

Naxxy (150 Tricky Treats)

Sinister Squashling (150 Tricky Treats)

Widget the Departed (150 Tricky Treats)

Consumables

Chewy Fel Taffy (2 Tricky Treats)

G.N.E.R.D.S. (2 Tricky Treats)

Pyroblast Cinnamon Ball (2 Tricky Treats)

Soothing Spearmint Candy (2 Tricky Treats)

Tooth Pick (2 Tricky Treats)

Costume sets

Exquisite Costume Set: “Deathwing” (200 Tricky Treats)

Exquisite Costume Set: “Grommash” (200 Tricky Treats)

Exquisite Costume Set: “The Lich King” (200 Tricky Treats)

Exquisite Costume Set: “Xavius” (200 Tricky Treats)

Headwear

Hallowed Helm (150 Tricky Treats)

Non-playable race masks (40 Tricky Treats)

Playable race masks (48 Tricky Treats)

Pet Disguises

“ Lil’ Starlet” Costume (5 Tricky Treats)

Lil’ Starlet” Costume (5 Tricky Treats) “Mad Alchemist” Costume (5 Tricky Treats)

Ominous Pet Treat (5 Tricky Treats)

“Yipp-Saron” Costume (150 Tricky Treats)

Toys

Headless Horseman’s Hearthstone (150 Tricky Treats)

Horse Head Costume (150 Tricky Treats)

Horse Tail Costume (150 Tricky Treats)

Little Wickerman (150 Tricky Treats)

Quest rewards

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In Val’Sharah, behind the town of Bradensbrook, you’ll find a quest giver named the “Hag of the Crooked Tree”. Speak with her to start a one-off quest that requires you to drink from a nearby cauldron and put one of the hag’s undead sisters to rest. Once you’ve completed a brief boss fight, you’ll earn an item called the “Hag’s Belongings,” which can contain one of four possible cosmetic witch hats. The quest can be completed once per day during Hallow’s End for a chance to collect all four hats.