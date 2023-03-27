Got extra Primal Focus? Here’s what to do with it in WoW Patch 10.0.7

Added with the release of Dragonflight on November 28, 2022, Primal Focus and Concentrated Primal Focus were used as two main reagents to upgrade your crafted gear. But if you updated all your gear, you had no use for it, until now.

Starting with Patch 10.0.7, you can turn in your extra Primal Focus and Concentrated Primal Focus to earn reputation with Dragonflight factions—Dragonscale Expedition, Iskaara Tuskarr, Maruuk Centaur, and Valdrakken Accord.

Azley of the Artisan Consortium in Valdrakken will do the exchange for you and to earn reputation with the faction of your choice, you’ll need to turn in either two Primal Focus or one Concentrated Primal Focus and you’ll get 50 reputation. If you have 10 Primal Focus or Concentrated Primal Focus, you can turn them in bulk, and you’ll earn either 250 reputation if it’s Primal Focus or 500 reputation if it’s Concentrated Primal Focus.

Normally, Primal Focus and Concentrated Primal Focus are used to upgrade your crafted gear up to item level 418. Unfortunately, if you already used these reagents and mixed them with Primal Focus to create Primal Infusion, there’s no way of undoing that and you’ll have to find a good way to put them to use.

If you want to use Patch 10.0.7 as an opportunity to max out your Renown with factions of the Dragon Isles, you can also use the Faction Envoy system on the Forbidden Reach which increases your reputation gains with one faction for the day.