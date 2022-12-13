Engine of Innovation in WoW Dragonflight explained: How to access new crafting area

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has introduced swaths of new content to Blizzard’s famous MMO, including new zones, dungeons, raids, and countless quests. Among the pile is Engine of Innovation, a quest that is necessary to acquire the ‘In Tyr’s Footsteps’ achievement.

Upon completion, this questline will also give players access to the actual Engine of Innovation, an important crafting area necessary to crafting end-game-focused gear.

Since professions have taken such high priority in WoW’s latest expansion, many players will undoubtedly want to get their hands on this high-level crafting. In order to complete the quest, players will need to grind a material dubbed Sparks of Ingenuity.

If you are stuck on the Engine of Innovation questline and hoping to access to crafting station, this is all you need to know.

How to access the Engine of Innovation in WoW

In order to access the Engine of Innovation, players will need to complete the engine’s quest line. In order to get this questline, players will need to complete the entire campaign in WoW Dragonflight, since this is a quest with end-game level rewards.

After taking this step, venture to the Valdrakken fountain near the Seat of the Aspects and speak with Therazal to accept the Learning Ingenuity quest.

After accessing the next phase of the quest by speaking with Greyzik Cooblefinger, players will need to venture to the Azure Span to pick up the In Tyr’s Footsteps quest. Players will first encounter the Engine of Innovation in Valkdrakken after completing the First Challenge of Tyr: Finesse quest from the Maiden of Inspiration. After this, players will accept the Fueling the Engine quest which requires players to collect Sparks of Ingenuity.

Players are not currently able to collect all the necessary Sparks of Ingenuity necessary to complete the quest chain, as the reagent will have a slow rollout. Further additions to the questline will release on Dec. 12, Dec. 26, Jan. 9, and Jan 23 respectively.

After all five are eventually released and taken by players, they will be able to finally access the Engine of Innovation in the WoW Dragonflight expansion.