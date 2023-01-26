WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.0.5 hotfix: Blizzard tweaks Evokers and PvP transmogs

Patch 10.0.5 is still settling in with all its Revival Catalysts, white and gray transmogs, and new world events. While we’re still figuring out how to complete the Catalyst quest chain and have our first pieces converted to tier pieces, the World of Warcraft devs are restless and have shipped yet another hotfix.

In this hotfix, Evokers are getting quality-of-life updates to Resonating Sphere, Lifebind and other healing effects, and Dream Breath. Aside from that, PvPers will now be able to enter the Arenas with more style as they are getting fixes for Gladiator gear transmogs.

For better or worse, here’s the list of changes for Jan. 25’s WoW hotfix.

Class balancing

Evoker

Devastation

Fixed an issue causing Firestorm to extend Fire Breath longer than intended with the Everburning Flame talent.

Preservation

Resonating Sphere will no longer count pets towards the six-player cap.

Lifebind and other healing effects will no longer be capped at replicating to seven targets from Echo.

Fixed an issue that caused Dream Breath to sometimes cast instantly when the spell was canceled.

Monk

Mistweaver

Fixed an issue that caused Renewing Mist to not apply its heal over time effect.

Creatures and NPCs

The War Mode and Primal Storm vendors have returned for all of your upgrading needs.

Dragonriding

Fixed an issue where Dragonriding customizations would not properly apply to mounts after being saved.

Items and Rewards

Crimson Gladiator’s Prestigious Cloak transmog now properly unlocks after earning Duelist: Dragonflight Season One.

Crimson Gladiator’s Tabard transmog now properly unlocks after earning Elite: Dragonflight Season One.

Crimson Gladiator’s Tabard can be purchased from Glamora in the Gladiator’s Sanctum within Valdrakken.

Crimson Gladiator’s Prestigious Cloak and Crimson Gladiator’s Tabard appearances will be granted to players who have earned the appropriate requirements during Dragonflight Season One.

Quests

Rupert the Gentleman Elemental has redoubled his efforts to ensure that Handholds for Climbing World Quests across the Dragon Isles are always where they need to be.

The Azure Span