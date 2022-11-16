All WoW Dragonflight Primal Storms event gear and vendor locations

Primal Storms have come to Azeroth with the launch of the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight pre-patch. The expansion is set to launch in just under two weeks, and until then, players will have the opportunity to get their characters up to speed by way of the Primal Storms event.

The Primal Storms event, which launched on Nov. 15, spawns elemental bosses in four major zones across Azeroth. Players can defeat these bosses to earn a new form of temporary currency called Primeval Essence, which can be turned into vendors in capital cities for gear and other rewards.

Similar to the Demonic Invasion event that took place prior to the Legion expansion in 2016, the Primal Storms that are popping up all over Azeroth give players a chance to defeat bosses and complete content in the interim until Dragonflight arrives later this month.

There are four “Elemental Lord” bosses that can be defeated during the ongoing Primal Storms event, one for each of the elements: water, earth, fire, and storm. There are also four zones in which these Primal Storms can occur: Tirisfal Glades, Un’Goro Crater, the Badlands, and the Northern Barrens.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Each Primal Storms boss drops anywhere between 20 and 30 Primeval Essences. Other creatures near the invasion zones drop between one and five Primeval Essences. The currency can also be acquired through quests related to the in-game event.

Your Primeval Essence can be traded into vendors in both Stormwind and Orgrimmar for item level 252 pieces of gear. Rare-quality for all item sockets can be purchased at varying prices between 25 and 45 Primeval Essence. For Alliance players, Storm Hunter William can be found on the southernmost dock at Stormwind Harbor, while Storm Huntress Suhrakka is located on the zeppelin tower outside of Orgrimmar for Horde players.

The Tempest Unleashed Pre-Patch Event is here to shake up Azeroth!



Defeat Raging Elements and earn rewards such as this unique Toy – Bag of Furious Winds – which allows you to vacuum up critters!



Details: https://t.co/TMgLgOlHz9 pic.twitter.com/Ucc9tam5Sy — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) November 16, 2022

In addition to gear, players can purchase a toy called the Bag of Furious Winds, which allows you to vacuum all critters around you for 10 seconds. This includes the domestic squirrels and rats of Azeroth, as well as new Dragon Isles-specific critters such as the Thicket Glider and Crimson Knocker.

WoW’s Primal Storms in-game event will be active until the global launch of WoW: Dragonflight on Nov. 28.