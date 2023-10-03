World of Warcraft Classic, unlike the retail version of the game, is all about the journey and the friends you meet along the way. But, while quests might send you to deliver goods in one region, that doesn’t have to mean you have the appropriate level to hang out there.

In the original version of the game, there are 40 zones you can visit, with some more dangerous than others because they are packed with elite mobs and tight corridors. Most of the time, you won’t be setting your Hearthstone in just one zone, but you’ll be mixing and matching it with quests from other zones. For example, after you clear the first round of quests in Arathi Highlands, you’ll need to venture to Stranglethorn Vale or Desolace, and then return to deal with elite mobs.

So that you don’t wander around Azeroth clueless, here are all WoW Classic zones by level.

All WoW Classic zones

Starting zones

There are six starting zones in WoW Classic. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

1-10 Dun Morogh (Dwarves and Gnomes)

1-10 Durotar (Trolls and Orcs)

1-10 Elwynn Forest (Humans)

1-10 Mulgore (Taurens)

1-10 Teldrassil (Night Elves)

1-10 Tirisfal Glades (Undead)

Leveling zones (10-30)

You want to mix and match different zones after level 10. Screenshot by Dot Esports

10-20 Darkshore

10-20 Loch Modan

10-20 Silverpine Forest

10-20 Westfall

10-25 Barrens

15-25 Redridge Mountains

15-27 Stonetalon Mountains

18-30 Ashenvale

18-30 Duskwood

20-30 Wetlands

Related All weapon masters locations in WoW Classic

Leveling zones (25-45)

You can’t finish these zones in one go. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

20-35 Hillsbrad Foothills

25-35 Thousand Needles

30-40 Alterac Mountains

30-40 Arathi Highlands

30-40 Desolace

30-45 Stranglethorn Vale

35-45 Dustwallow Marsh

35-45 Badlands

35-45 Swamp of Sorrows

Leveling zones (40-55)

Azuregos, one of WoW Classic’s many world bosses. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

40-50 Feralas

40-50 Hinterlands

40-50 Tanaris

45-50 Searing Gorge

45-55 Azshara

45-55 Blasted Lands

48-55 Un’Goro Crater

48-55 Felwood

End-game zones (50-60)

The Bulwark in Tirisfal Glades. Screenshot by Dot Esports

50-58 Burning Steppes

51-58 Western Plaguelands

53-60 Eastern Plaguelands

53-60 Winterspring

55-60 Deadwind Pass

55-60 Moonglade

55-60 Silithus

Related The best Hunter pets in WoW Classic

How do you know if you are too low-level for a zone in WoW Classic?

Even though one or two quests might be sending you to, for example, Stranglethorn Vale at level 30, you actually shouldn’t be going there. The only quests you can actually complete are those quests you need to turn in, and a couple of introductory quests. So, each time you’re considering moving to a different zone, make sure you’re roughly five levels above the above-recommended levels. So, if you want to go to Feralas, be at least level 45. It’s important to note this rule can’t be applied to zones from level 10, but it’s ideal if you mix and match. For example, if you’re a Troll who’s run out of quests in the Barrens, go to Silverpine Forest.

Related How to train and level First Aid in WoW Classic

How do you know if you’re too low-level for a dungeon in WoW Classic?

When you grow sick and tired of killing the same bears for their livers, you can always venture to a dungeon. But, the trick is knowing when you should go there. It depends on the role you’re playing. Tanks have it the hardest and they have to be at least the level of the final dungeon boss. For example, if you’re running Scarlet Monastery Cathedral, the tank needs to level 42, just like Scarlet Commander Mograine and High Inquisitor Whitemane.

DPS classes can be a bit lower, but still in that range. I normally accept players who are two to three levels below the final boss. Healers don’t have to worry about hit rate or anything like that, so they can be even four levels below, but this is quite risky if you accidentally get aggro. So, just get healers that are two to three levels below.

About the author