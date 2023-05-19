World bosses have been in World of Warcraft since the game’s launch. And in the game’s latest expansion, Dragonflight, world bosses are ever-present throughout all of the expansion’s zones. As the game progresses into its second season, world bosses are still relevant, with each of them providing significant reputation and the potential for loot.

Although item drops from world bosses are usually unreliable, the loot that you earn from them is handy in a pinch, especially for alts. The game’s newest world bosses drop season two gear, making them particularly valuable.

Related: How to get Coveted Baubles in WoW Dragonflight

The four dragon world bosses that spawn on the Dragon Isles rotate on a fixed schedule each week, with a different one spawning every reset, while the Zaralek Cavern world bosses are available every week. Here are all of the world bosses in WoW Dragonflight, along with how to find them.

Strunraan, the Sky’s Misery

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Strunraan is located in the Ohn’ahran Plains in the subzone Dragonsprings Summit. The boss can be tracked down at coordinates [82, 76]. When Strunraan is the active world boss, the skies in the southern Ohn’ahran Plains will darken, indicating that Strunraan has spawned and is ready to be taken on by a raid group.

Basrikron, the Shale Wing

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Basrikron can be found in the Waking Shores at coordinates [55, 77]. The boss has very few mechanics, except for its Sundering Crash, which will practically be an insta-kill ability for anyone standing in its radius.

Bazual, the Dreaded Flame

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Bazual can be found in the Azure Span at coordinates [79, 36]. The boss is located at Vakthros and is considered the toughest of the four original Dragonflight world bosses due to the consistent fire damage the boss cranks out throughout the duration of the encounter.

Liskanoth, the Futurebane

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Liskanoth is one of the tougher world bosses to track down. You’ll have to head into the Primalist Future subzone to take on this world boss when it’s available. The Primalist Future can be accessed via a bright-gold portal at the Temporal Conflux in Thaldraszus. The boss fight itself is the most time-consuming of the world bosses, mostly due to the fact that Liskanoth will take to the skies and cast several airborne moves that take her out of players’ attack range.

The Zaqali Elders

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Introduced in Patch 10.1, the Zaqali Elders are the newest world bosses in WoW Dragonflight. The two elders, Vakan and Gholna, can be found in the western portion of Zaralek Cavern at coordinates [28, 42 ]. They must be taken on together, and are usually killed one at a time. The Zaqali Elders drop significantly better loot than the four dragon world bosses in season one, as the gear earned from the Elders can be upgraded with Shadowflame Crests.

About the author