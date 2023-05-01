There's more going on in this little area than meets the eye.

Dragonsprings Summit is a sub-location within the Ohn’ahran Plains in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. It’s one of the more active areas in the zone since nearly every player will pass through here during their time on the Dragon Isles.

Dragonsprings Summit is the home of the world boss Strunraan, who spawns on a four-week rotation with the other world bosses of the Dragon Isles. The area is also home to a Dragon Glyph, which is needed for the “Ohn’ahran Plains Glyph Hunter” achievement. Additionally, there is a Trading Post activity that requires players to head to the area and defeat 30 creatures who reside there.

Here’s how to get to Dragonsprings Summit in WoW: Dragonflight, as well as how to find the Dragon Glyph that’s located there.

Where is the Dragonsprings Summit Dragon Glyph in WoW: Dragonflight?

Dragonsprings Summit is located at coordinates [83, 76] in the Ohn’ahran Plains. Players can reach the area by flying southeast from Valdrakken or southwest of Maruukai. The nearest flight path to Dragonsprings Summit is Forkriver Crossing.

The Dragon Glyph that can be found at Dragonsprings Summit is nestled just on the border of the Ohn’ahran Plains and the Azure Span at coordinates [46.64, 21.76]. The glyph is located underneath a gray balcony that overlooks the area. If you’re at the Cobalt Assembly in the Azure Span, you’ll likely be able to see the Dragon Glyph from a vantage point in that area.

Dragonsprings Summit is also home to the Great Swog, the mystical frog-like being who plays a major role in unlocking the secret mount, Otto.