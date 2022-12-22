WoW Dragonflight Bazual guide: How to find Bazual, all abilities and loot

World bosses in World of Warcraft are open-world bosses that drop higher item level gear than rare bosses and normally take the entire raid to defeat it. Typically, there’s more than one world boss in every expansion, and these bosses rotate on a weekly basis. You can kill a world boss in rotation for the week once per each reset to complete a world quest and, hopefully, get a nice piece of gear for your efforts.

In Dragonflight, there are four world bosses, each one more unique than the other–Strunraan, Basrikron, Bazual, and Liskanoth. These elemental drakes rotate on a weekly basis and, once you defeat them, grant you 100 Valdrakken Accord reputation and a 389 item level gear if you’re lucky enough.

Bazual is a fire drake located in the Azure Span that still hasn’t rotated to the game, but it’s expected to hit the live servers in the upcoming weeks of season one. So, here’s everything you need to know about Bazual, including spawn location, abilities and how to counter them, and the loot table.

How to find Bazual in WoW Dragonflight?

The exact location of Bazual is still unknown, but this fire drake will definitely spawn in the Azure Span when it rotates to the game.

All Bazual abilities and strategies in WoW Dragonflight

Ability Strategy Deterring Flame: Bazual sends out a wave of flame around him, inflicting 58372 Fire damage to all players and knocking them back. Move away from the boss in time, or use pots and Healthstones to heal up. Magma Eruption: Bazual targets up to five random players with searing magma. Upon impact, it leaves behind a pool of fire for one min, inflicting 75049 Fire damage every one sec to players in the area. Use defensive cooldowns and move away from the group to leave a pool of fire as far as possible from the raid. Lava Breath: Bazual blasts his target with searing lava, inflicting 150098 Fire damage to target player and all players in an 80-yard cone. Dodge this ability if you’re a DPS. If you’re a tank, use a defensive cooldown. Flame Infusion: Bazual empowers himself with the raging flame from the Plane of Fire and gains Searing Heat. Searing Heat: Inflicts 8339 Fire damage to all players every two sec. This happens when the boss reaches 40 percent of HP. This damage is unavoidable, and the healers will need to use their big cooldowns here. If you’re a DPS use any pots and Healthstones at hand to help your healers. Rain of Destruction: Powered by the plane of fire, Bazual summons a rain of fire at up to 20 random players’ locations every two sec for 20 sec. Inflicts 50033 Fire damage to all players within five yards of impact. Move away from the raid if you’re targeted with this, and use a defensive if possible.

Bazual loot table in WoW Dragonflight