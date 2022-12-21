Season one of Dragonflight began on Dec. 13. With it, the first raid of Dragonflight called Vault of the Incarnates, Mythic+ season, PvP season, and world bosses arrived. Currently, there are four world bosses: Strunraan, Basrikron, Bazual, and Liskanoth. Each week one boss will be available to any you’ll have a quest simply named after the world boss that will upon completion grant you 100 reputation with Valdrakken Accord.

Basrikron is the first dragon world boss that hit the live servers with the season one update on Dec. 13, and it will once again go live after all other drakes rotate. Located in the south of the Waking Shores, Basrikron is a drake that wields the power of the earth to defeat its enemies.

Here’s everything you need to know about Basrikron, including abilities and strategies on how to deal with them, the location of Basrikron, and all the loot you can get from this world boss.

How to find Basrikron in WoW Dragonflight

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

When it’s Basrikron’s turn to intimidate the World of Warcraft community, you can find this drake in the south of the Waking Shores at the coordinates 55.0 77.7. Normally, you’ll see a purple quest mark available at this location that you can track when you click it or use to find a raid group to kill this drake.

All Basrikron abilities and strategies in WoW Dragonflight

Ability Strategy Awaken Crag: Basrikron gives life to the earth, summoning elementals to aid him. Gather the elementals and AoE them down when they become active after Sundering Crash. Shale Breath: Basrikron exhales fragments of earth on their current target, inflicting 133421 Physical damage, and increasing Physical damage taken by 25 percent for eight sec. Tanks should use their defensive cooldowns and healers should heal the main tank heavily. Sundering Crash: At 100 energy, Basrikron attempts to take flight while priming his constructs to become volatile. Basrikron will crash back to the earth, inflicting 166776 Nature damage and knocking back players in a 0 yd radius, and 33355 Nature damage to all players. Upon landing, Basrikron’s earthen constructs erupt. Dodge the crash and use defensives. Fractured Spires: The area around the Fractured Spire is unstable, inflicting 30020 Nature damage, and slowing movement speed by 50 percent to players in an eight yd area. Don’t stand near spires. Use your defensives when Sundering Crash detonates Fractured Spires. Fracturing Tremor: Basrikron fractures the earth beneath players feet, raising a Fractured Spire at their location, inflicting 66710 Nature damage and knocking players away. The area around the Fractured Spire is unstable, inflicting 30020 Nature damage, and slows movement speed by 50 percent to players in an eight yd area. Avoid the pillars as they spawn.

Basrikron loot table in WoW Dragonflight