On Dec. 13, the first season of Dragonflight started, marking the beginning of PvP season and PvE season for all raiders and Mythic+ veterans. This means that World of Warcraft players could finally start working toward their seasonal mounts, achievements, and titles. In total, there are four world bosses–Strunraan, Basrikron, Bazual, and Liskanoth. Each week one boss will be up and you’ll have a quest simply named after the world boss that will, upon killing it, grant you 100 reputation with Valdrakken Accord.

With this weekly reset, you can find and kill Strunraan. Located in Ohn’ahran Plains, Strunraan is a drake whose “presence has been known to make the skies cry.” To defeat this world boss, you’ll need to travel to a specific location in Ohn’ahran Plains and find a raid group.

Here’s everything you need to know about Strunraan, from the location to abilities and strategies to deal with them, and the loot table.

How to find Strunraan in WoW Dragonflight

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Strunraan is located in southeastern Ohn’ahran Plains at the coordinates 82.0 76.0.

All Strunraan abilities and strategies in WoW Dragonflight

Ability Strategy Thunder Vortex: Strunraan unleashes tornadoes in a circle around him that each inflict 25016 Nature damage, knocking the player back and applying Strunraan’s Tempest. Use pots and Healthstones to heal up. Arc Expulsion: Strunraan unleashes a breath of electricity inflicting 26684 Nature damage every 0.5 sec. Enemies hit by the breath are knocked back and gain a stack of Strunraan’s Tempest This is a frontal ability you can dodge. Empowered Storm: Upon reaching 100 energy, Strunraan empowers the Surrounding Storm causing Storm’s Strike to occur at an accelerated rate for 20 sec. Use defensive cooldowns. Overcharge: Overloaded with Strunraan’s Tempest, the extra power is discharged from the player, inflicting 25016 Nature damage and stunning them for one sec. Inflicts an additional 16678 to players within 0 yards. Move away from the raid. Storm’s Strike: Inflicts 38358 Nature damage to players within 0 yards of the lightning strike. Applies Strunraan’s Tempest. Dodge this ability if you already have the Strunraan’s Tempest buff and pick it up if you need it. Strunraan’s Tempest: The tempest-filled air electrifies your attack and casting speeds, increasing them by 45 percent for 15 sec.Gaining the effect again while its already active will cause [Overcharge]. Pick up this buff whenever you can. Shock Water: While standing in water, Strunraan electrocutes all players in it, inflicting 20013 Nature damage every 0.5 sec. Avoid standing in the water and use pots and Healthstones if you accidentally end up in the water.

Strunraan loot table in WoW Dragonflight

Strunraan drops 389 item level gear.