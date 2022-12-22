WoW Dragonflight Liskanoth guide: How to find Liskanoth, all abilities and loot

Gear progression is easily one of the most important aspects of World of Warcraft since it allows you to see your character progress from a humble Azeroth denizen into a full-blown hero taking on the Old Gods and journeying to the realm of death. In Dragonflight, Blizzard Entertainment has, aside from regular PvE gearing via raiding and doing Mythic+ dungeons, added other ways of gearing up–via open-world PvP and Bloody Tokens, open-world PvE and Elemental Overflow.

If you’re looking to quickly catch up with gear, there’s no better way currently than killing rare mobs and world bosses. Starting with season one on Dec. 13, Blizzard added four new world bosses–Strunraan, Basrikron, Bazual, and Liskanoth. Each weekly reset brings one world boss you can kill, giving you 389 item level gear and 100 reputation with Valdrakken Accord.

Liskanoth is a frost drake located in Thaldraszus that will become available in the upcoming weeks on season one. Here’s everything you need about Liskanoth, including the drake’s location, all abilities and strategies to deal with them, and the loot table.

How to find Liskanoth in WoW Dragonflight?

The exact location of Liskanoth is still unknown. The only thing we do know about Liskanoth is that it will spawn somewhere in Thaldraszus.

All Liskanoth abilities and strategies in WoW Dragonflight

Ability Strategy Glacial Storm: Liskanoth creates an icy storm around her, sending chunks of ice into the ground, inflicting 66710 Frost damage to those within 5 yards of the impact and leaving behind a patch of frozen ground. Players standing within frozen ground are chilled, suffering 16678 Frost damage every 1.5 sec and movement speed is reduced by 50 percent. Dodge the chunks of ice and don’t walk into frozen patches on the ground left by Glacial Storm. Deep Freeze: Upon reaching 100 energy, Liskanoth unleashes her icy power, spewing out frozen air below her. All players caught in her path take 83388 Frost damage. In addition, 18345 Frost damage is inflicted every 1.5 sec and they are stunned for six sec. Dodge this ability. Binding Ice: Liskanoth hurls ice at her target, binding them to the ground and rooting them in place until the Binding Ice is defeated. While bound in ice, 13342 Frost damage is taken every two sec. Dispel the root as soon as possible. Chilling Breath – Liskanoth exhales out an icy cone, inflicting 66710 Frost damage and applying Biting Frost to all enemies caught in the cone. Dodge this ability. Biting Frost – Inflicts 16678 Frost damage every 1.5 sec and reduces movement speed by 50 percent for 10 sec Use defensive cooldown.

Liskanoth loot table in WoW Dragonflight