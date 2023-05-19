How to get Coveted Baubles in WoW Dragonflight

Coveted Baubles are a new currency introduced to WoW Dragonflight in Patch 10.1, which went live on May 2. They are mostly used to buy cosmetic items and are sought after intensely by the game’s many mount collectors. But to get enough Coveted Baubles for a mount, you’ll have to spend plenty of time grinding in the game’s newest zone, Zaralek Cavern.

Coveted Baubles can be purchased from Spinsoa in Loamm at coordinates [55.8, 55.4]. The Niffen salesperson offers up a variety of goods, all of which can be purchased with Unearthed Fragrant Coins.

Unearthed Fragrant Coins can be exchanged for Coveted Baubles with Spinsoa. You can obtain Unearthed Fragrant Coins by completing zone-wide events in Zaralek Cavern, including the new public events that spawn on a random rotation throughout your time in the zone. Unearthed Fragrant Coins have a chance to drop from the Clinking and Clanging Dirt-Covered Pouches that are rewarded from Zaralek Cavern public events.

Completing enough of these events over the span of a few weeks (if not months, depending on your speed) should net you enough Unearthed Fragrant Coins to get one of—or all of—Spinsoa’s rewards.

All items purchasable with Coveted Baubles in WoW Dragonflight

Almost all of the items sold by Spinsoa can be used to upgrade your gear, although the Coveted Bauble is a notable exception. Coveted Baubles are used to purchase cosmetic items, including pets and mounts. Diamondshell, a snail pet, can be purchased for 50 Coveted Baubles, while two mounts—the Subterranean Magmammoth and the Igneous Shalewing—can be bought for 100 and 400 Coveted Baubles, respectively.

Related: All WoW Dragonflight mounts and how to get them

If you want both mounts, as well as the pet, you’ll need to collect 550 Coveted Baubles. Luckily, Coveted Baubles are account-bound, meaning you can farm public events on multiple characters and send the currency between your alts to obtain Spinsoa’s rewards at a quicker pace.

About the author