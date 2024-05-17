All Bronze vendor locations in World of Warcraft Remix (WoW): Mists of Pandaria

Bronze is a special currency you can earn during the World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria event, and given that there are seemingly limitless ways of earning it, there have to be plenty of ways to spend it.

Bronze can be used to buy special gear for your Timerunner character, including rare and epic armor sets, transmog appearances, mounts, toys, and other useful items. And anything you unlock stays with your character when they become a standard character at the end of the Remix event.

Got a bunch of Bronze weighing you down in WoW MoP Remix? Here’s where you can find the vendors who will take it.

All Bronze vendor locations in WoW MoP Remix

Bronze vendors are located at every Infinite Bazaar in Pandaria. When looking at a specific region, Infinite Bazaars are marked on your map with an icon displaying a house and an hourglass.

Here are the locations for each Infinite Bazaar on Pandaria.

Only two Infinite Bazaars are faction specific.

At the Tian Monastery in The Jade Forest

Near Halfhill in the Valley of the Four Winds

By the Temple of the White Tiger in Kun-Lai Summit

Near Niuzao Temple in Townlong Steppes

In the Shrine of Seven Stars (Alliance) and the Shrine of Two Moons (Horde) in the Vale of Eternal Blossoms

There are no known Infinite Bazaars located in the Krasarang Wilds or the Dread Wastes regions in Pandaria. Since this is a Mists of Pandaria event, there are no Infinite Bazaars or known Bronze vendors outside of Pandaria.

All Bronze vendors in WoW MoP Remix

I feel like a kid in the candy store. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each Infinite Bazaar should feature several vendors who deal in Bronze. Most of the vendors sell rare and epic cosmetics and armor sets, but there are a handful of vendors who sell other unique and valuable items.

The Rare Collections vendor sells single-use Toy Box items that provide various buffs or effects.

The Item Upgrades vendor will upgrade gear or weapons to increase their item level, provided you meet the level requirement.

The Beastmaster sells epic mounts.

The Snacks and Scrolls vendor sells useful consumables and scrolls, including items that can instantly return you to a nearby Infinite Bazaar.

Every Infinite Bazaar features the same types of vendors, so if you use a scroll that returns you to the nearest Infinite Bazaar, you’ll have access to the same items as any other location. Most if not all Bazaars also have a nearby flight master.

