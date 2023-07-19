All Time Rift achievements and rewards in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 is all about learning more about alternate timelines, fixing time anomalies, and hoping for the best. One of the biggest features of Fractures in Time Patch is Time Rift events in Thaldraszus that award you unique rewards and achievements.

Taking place every hour in Tyrhold Reservoir, the Time Rift events have seven potential timelines that can occur, but thankfully, you only have one currency that binds all these events together. After the event starts, you need to talk to Soridormi to start the event and complete a series of tasks before venturing to the alternate timeline.

Here’s the full list of rewards and achievements you can get from the Time Rift events in Dragonflight.

Time Rift achievements in Dragonflight

Verified Rifter – Complete a Time Rift event by defeating its final boss.

– Complete a Time Rift event by defeating its final boss. Chronograde Connoisseur – Defeat Fractured Causalities in all available Time Rifts.

– Defeat Fractured Causalities in all available Time Rifts. Just Following Chronological Orders – Complete 100 tasks for Soridormi in Time Rifts.

– Complete 100 tasks for Soridormi in Time Rifts. Legend of the Multiverse – Earn max reputation with Soridormi.

– Earn max reputation with Soridormi. Minute Menagerie – Obtain all the pets from Time Rift vendors or drops.

– Obtain all the pets from Time Rift vendors or drops. Collapsed Reality – Obtain a Box of Collapsed Reality by maxing out Temporal Essence during a Time Rift.

– Obtain a Box of Collapsed Reality by maxing out Temporal Essence during a Time Rift. Lock and Load – Obtain all possible weapons during Time Rifts. These are given by certain Soridormi tasks.

– Obtain all possible weapons during Time Rifts. These are given by certain Soridormi tasks. To All The Squirrels I’ve BEEN Before – Pet all the fluffy critters for Soridormi in Time Rifts.

Time Rift rewards in Dragonflight

Time Rift events award reputation with Soridormi and drop Paracausal Flakes, a special currency that can later be used at the Time Rift vendors for cosmetics. There is also a weekly quest When Time Needs Mending which will, upon completion award you the chest called Contained Paracausality that can contain:

Gold

Paracausal Flakes

Soridormi reputation

Drake’s Shadowflame Crest Fragment

Dilated Time Capsule

Encapsulated Destiny

