How to start and complete the When Time Needs Mending quest in WoW Dragonflight

Time Rifts are a new world event that has been introduced in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5. The quest When Time Needs Mending introduces you to this new type of random world encounter and gives out notable rewards.

Time Rifts can be identified on your map by horn icons. These events will run every hour but only last around 15 total minutes. These are two-stage events that contain an array of activities and tasks to complete. Once you complete these world events, you are rewarded with both a new currency, dubbed Paracausal Flakes, and also reputation with Soridormi.

How to start When Time Needs Mending WoW Dragonflight

Though you can complete Time Rifts across the Dragon Isles, you can only pick up the When Time Needs Mending quest in Thaldraszus. Venture to the Tyrhold, near the Creation Catalyst, and speak with Soridormi.

Be warned; players have reported various bugs related to this quest that have either prevented their characters from starting or completing When Time Needs Mending.

Though the exact causes are unclear, some have reported you cannot complete this WoW quest while in a raid group, while others have stated that alts are unable to start this quest after it has been completed once.

There are no concrete fixes for bugs preventing you from starting this quest. Thankfully, I was lucky enough to have a bug-free run of When Time Needs Mending with my alts also being able to complete the quest as well. Unfortunately, if you are facing issues with this quest, you might just need to give Blizzard time to iron out the issues.

How to complete When Time Needs Mending in WoW Dragonflight

In order to complete When Time Needs Mending in WoW Dragonflight, all you need to do is complete one Time Rift. Time Rifts are two-stage world events. Usually, the first stage takes around ten minutes and requires you to slay a certain number of enemies, named boss-like enemies, or collecting objects.

Next, you will need to venture through a portal to an alternate version of Azeroth. There are seven total variations, each with a unique setting and boss.

Once you defeat the boss of the timeline, you will collect the rewards associated with Time Rifts and also fulfill the requirement of your quest. Return to Soridormi and finish your quest to get your Contained Paracasuality.

