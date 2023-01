Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’, ‘K’, and ‘S’

Wordle may seem like a simple game, but there is a great statistical depth that is appreciated by a good part of its players. When letters are not enough, it is possible to get help from numbers.

Many players have used bots to play Wordle over and over again before gathering enough data to find the best words to start guessing. This process can be carried out considering many types of variables and different values, some even look for the best pairs of words to start with, giving up one of the attempts to get more information.

Certainly one of the most reliable sources for tests like these is WordleBot, the New York Times Wordle assistant. That’s because it uses real data from daily Wordle players. In addition to other information that is made available to subscribers, the words that are best to start a game of Wordle, according to WordleBot, are:

CRANE

SLATE

TRACE

SLANT

CRATE

CARTE

Each of these words received a maximum score in the probability ranking of containing relevant information on the first attempt, facilitating the game for the player who uses them.

If you’ve used it on your first try and only found the letters “E”, “K”, and “S”, but still don’t know their correct positions, here’s a list of words and five letters with those letters in any position, sorted in alphabetic order.

Five-letter words with ‘E’, ‘K’, and ‘S’ to try on Wordle