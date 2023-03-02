Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘B’ as the second letter

Every Wordle player finds their favorite way to play as they go by solving the daily challenges on the New York Times site. While many prefer to have lighthearted fun using their favorite words, others are looking for the best ways to win each day.

It is very common to come across search results for the best word to start with in Wordle, but certain players like to start with pairs of words to test more letters before they really start trying to guess the correct answer. Of course, this isn’t usually possible playing on hard mode, unless the first word doesn’t have any yellow or green letters.

Following the idea that the best option is to use the most common letters to form your first attempts, the pairs of words “COALS” and “NITER,” “CANER” and “TOILS,” and “CANOE” and “TIRLS” are some examples of the best options to try.

Related: Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and E in them

If you’ve already used your first few tries and found only the second letter is “B,” here’s a list of five-letter words with that characteristic, arranged alphabetically for easy searching.

Five-letter words with ‘B’ as the second letter to try on Wordle