Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘EM’

Wordle is a popular game available to play once a day on the New York Times website. However, if you want to keep playing, there are plenty of alternative versions to choose from.

One of the most famous alternatives is Dordle, which is known for adding a new level of difficulty. In this version, players must guess two secret words at the same time using the same guesses for each one. Similarly, Quordle makes players guess four secret words simultaneously, and the infamous Duotrigordle generates 32 answers for players to guess.

Besides these challenging versions, there are also versions of Wordle that change the rules to suit different themes. For example, Squirdle is a Pokémon-themed version where players don’t use letters to guess the secret Pokémon. Instead, players select a Pokémon from a list of possibilities and compare its information with the Pokémon chosen as the correct answer. Then, they can adjust their guesses until they get the right one.

Another fun version is Loldle, a League of Legends-themed Wordle game that contains several challenges with different rules for players to challenge themselves, all following the LoL theme.

Related: Wordle Game Help: 5 letter words with ‘A’ in the middle

If you’re still trying to solve today’s Wordle and only know that the letters “EM” are at the beginning of the correct answer, here’s a list of five-letter words that start with “EM” to help you out.

Five-letter words starting with ‘EM’ to try on Wordle