Wing it on stage NYT Mini Crossword clue hints

This Mini Crossword clue is hard if you're not the kind of person who likes to improvise.
Published: Jun 12, 2024 06:11 am

Completing “wing it on stage” in today’s NYT Mini Crossword is tough if you’re not into public speaking . The tricky part is that many synonyms for “wing it” don’t fit 5A.

Words like “improv” and “fake it” are too long, so you’ll need to think differently. The best way to find the answer is by solving other down clues, like 3D and 6D. If that doesn’t help, here are some hints to guide you to the right answer.

Hints and answer to “Wing it on stage” NYT Mini Crossword clue

How to play more Mini Crossword puzzles

If you want to play past NYT Mini Crosswords, you need to subscribe to the NYT and access their puzzle archive, which includes all previous puzzles, including the regular-sized crossword. You can also play Minis for free on other newspaper websites, like the LA Times and Washington Post.

When you’re done, if you want more challenges, try Strands and Spelling Bee. Solving both is part of my morning routine, and they make a great brain warmup for the day.

Bhernardo is senior guides writer and strategist at Dot Esports. He's been working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since 6 years old and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now writing strategy and quests guides for several mobile and PC titles.