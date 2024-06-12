Wing it on stage NYT Mini Crossword clue hints

Completing “wing it on stage” in today’s NYT Mini Crossword is tough if you’re not into public speaking . The tricky part is that many synonyms for “wing it” don’t fit 5A.

Recommended Videos

Words like “improv” and “fake it” are too long, so you’ll need to think differently. The best way to find the answer is by solving other down clues, like 3D and 6D. If that doesn’t help, here are some hints to guide you to the right answer.

Hints and answer to “Wing it on stage” NYT Mini Crossword clue

Try some short expressions, but not this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: Wrong answer “By ear” or “bluff” are not the answers. Hint 2: Meaning A verb in its infinitive form that is a synonym of “to wing it” or “to improvise”. Hint 3: Context It’s an expression derived from Latin. Hint 4: Letter by letter Click on the tabs to reveal letter by letter ? ?? ??? ???? A AD ADL ADLI Answer The answer to “wing it on stage” is “ADLIB.”

How to play more Mini Crossword puzzles

If you want to play past NYT Mini Crosswords, you need to subscribe to the NYT and access their puzzle archive, which includes all previous puzzles, including the regular-sized crossword. You can also play Minis for free on other newspaper websites, like the LA Times and Washington Post.

When you’re done, if you want more challenges, try Strands and Spelling Bee. Solving both is part of my morning routine, and they make a great brain warmup for the day.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy