Tiny building blocks – NYT Mini Crossword clue hints

If you’re trying to answer “legos” for the “tiny building blocks” clue in the NYT Mini Crossword, stop right there. That was my first guess, but it doesn’t work. This clue isn’t about literal building blocks but one of the smallest particles that make up our world. Here are some hints.

Hints to solve “tiny building blocks” in the NYT Mini Crossword (June 3)

Hint 1: Meaning The basic particles of the chemical elements. Hint 2: Scrambled Is an anagram of “TOMAS”. Hint 3: Use in a sentence _____ form molecules through bonding.

“Tiny building blocks” NYT Mini Crossword answer

The answer to “tiny building blocks” on 2D is “ATOMS.” Figuring this one out gives you letters to help with all the other across words, some of which can be tricky to guess correctly on the first try. Personally, I think 6A and 7A become easier once you can see part of their solution.

All answers to the June 3 NYT Mini Crossword

Here’s the fully solved June 3 New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle. You’ll see how some other clues, like 6A and 8A, are much simpler than they first appear.

Maybe you need to ADOPT a new approach to solve it next time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to keep playing the NYT Mini Crossword, you can use the New York Times archive to access previous puzzles if you’re a subscriber. Otherwise, you might want to try other newspapers like the LA Times and Washington Post, which have their own original Minis.

