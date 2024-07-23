Image Credit: Bethesda
NYT mini crossword they're never open 24/7
Screenshot by Dot Esports
They’re never open 24/7 NYT Mini Crossword answers and hints

I see what you did here.
Andrew Highton
Published: Jul 23, 2024 06:13 am

Three down is an eye-opening clue in the July 23 NYT Mini Crossword as “They’re never open 24/7” can leave you looking foolish.

Like other NYT Mini Crossword word game puzzles, the July 23 edition is tricky, testing, and a totally good time. From beer to game shows to headscratchers such as “They’re never open 24/7,” there’s a lot to unpack.

‘They’re never open’ three down NYT Mini Crossword solution and hints

they're never open clue for nyt time mini
Four letters. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It’s part of the human body.
  • Hint 2: A vowel is repeated twice.
  • Hint 3: They can be made of glass.
  • Hint 4: It ends with “S.”

I can’t give you clues 24/7, so let’s go ahead and reveal the complete answer for you.

EYES” is the answer to three down in today’s NYT Mini Crossword. I’ve littered this guide with clues throughout, to be honest, and chances are you already got there long before this point.

The crossword clue is very clever, though. It’s a factual statement: Eyes aren’t open 24/7 a day. They need to rest and recuperate at some point, and you have to blink—it’s as simple as that!

All July 23 NYT Mini Crossword answers

Across

  • 1A Food that fills both blanks of “___ce of ___” — PIE
  • 4A Wide display — ARRAY
  • 6A Quintessentially boring color — BEIGE
  • 7A Founder of Amazon — BEZOS
  • 8A Type of beer — ALE

Down

  • 1D Game show contestant’s hope — PRIZE
  • 2D “Othello” villain — IAGO
  • 3D They’re never open 24/7 — EYES
  • 4D “Mamma Mia!” group — ABBA
  • 5D Film spool — REEL

‘They’re never open’ July 23 NYT clue difficulty

Again, it’s very easy for your mind to quickly assume the clue references a store or a shop—but certain establishments around the world do provide a 24/7 service. While the clue is factual, it’s a tiny bit vague at the same time. A three out of five rating is fair for this clue, and harder ones exist.

How to play more crosswords and puzzles like NYT Mini, explained

Other reputable outlets provide their daily source of fun in the LA Times and Washington Post for crossword capabilities. If you like crosswords but like a bit of something extra to float your brain’s boat, look no further than Strands and Spelling Bee for unique challenges.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.