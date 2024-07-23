They’re never open 24/7 NYT Mini Crossword answers and hints

Three down is an eye-opening clue in the July 23 NYT Mini Crossword as “They’re never open 24/7” can leave you looking foolish.

Like other NYT Mini Crossword word game puzzles, the July 23 edition is tricky, testing, and a totally good time. From beer to game shows to headscratchers such as “They’re never open 24/7,” there’s a lot to unpack.

‘They’re never open’ three down NYT Mini Crossword solution and hints

Four letters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It’s part of the human body.

Hint 2: A vowel is repeated twice.

Hint 3: They can be made of glass.

Hint 4: It ends with "S."

I can’t give you clues 24/7, so let’s go ahead and reveal the complete answer for you.

“EYES” is the answer to three down in today’s NYT Mini Crossword. I’ve littered this guide with clues throughout, to be honest, and chances are you already got there long before this point.

The crossword clue is very clever, though. It’s a factual statement: Eyes aren’t open 24/7 a day. They need to rest and recuperate at some point, and you have to blink—it’s as simple as that!

All July 23 NYT Mini Crossword answers

Across

1A Food that fills both blanks of “___ce of ___” — PIE

Food that fills both blanks of “___ce of ___” — 4A Wide display — ARRAY

Wide display — 6A Quintessentially boring color — BEIGE

Quintessentially boring color — 7A Founder of Amazon — BEZOS

Founder of Amazon — 8A Type of beer — ALE

Down

1D Game show contestant’s hope — PRIZE

Game show contestant’s hope — 2D “Othello” villain — IAGO

“Othello” villain — 3D They’re never open 24/7 — EYES

They’re never open 24/7 — 4D “Mamma Mia!” group — ABBA

“Mamma Mia!” group — 5D Film spool — REEL

‘They’re never open’ July 23 NYT clue difficulty

Again, it’s very easy for your mind to quickly assume the clue references a store or a shop—but certain establishments around the world do provide a 24/7 service. While the clue is factual, it’s a tiny bit vague at the same time. A three out of five rating is fair for this clue, and harder ones exist.

How to play more crosswords and puzzles like NYT Mini, explained

Other reputable outlets provide their daily source of fun in the LA Times and Washington Post for crossword capabilities. If you like crosswords but like a bit of something extra to float your brain’s boat, look no further than Strands and Spelling Bee for unique challenges.

