That’s my jam NYT Strands hints and answers

I admit that I often take Strands themes too literally. In today’s “That’s my jam!” theme, I was looking for strawberry, blueberry, and other fruit jams on the board. I quickly realized it wasn’t about edible jams because I couldn’t find the word “berry,” which should have been there.

Instead, I stumbled upon a word I didn’t expect to be part of the solution, and it all started to make sense. I realized that “jam” referred to something else entirely, but it wasn’t so tricky that it felt like a pun theme, as we sometimes have. It’s still very close to the original meaning of “jam,” but not in the sense of edible jam. Here are some hints to help you find the Spangram and the solutions.

That’s my jam Spangram hints

Here’s your starting point. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The Spangram is not about a traffic jam either.

Hint 2: It's related to a band getting together and making music.

Hint 3: Don't focus too much on the act of musical jamming, but on what is created during a jam.

Hint 4: Think about the different types of music and styles people can create and listen to.

If you don’t want to be spoiled and see the final answer to the pangram, stop scrolling now because the answer is right below.

Today’s Strands Spangram is “MUSICGENRE.” It starts with the left “M” and ends with the right “E” in the last column, going through the middle to the top of the board. So, what you’re looking for on today’s board are names of various music genres. Fortunately, none of the genres are too obscure or unknown. Think of the most common genres from the past few decades, and avoid niche or sub-genres. Think broadly and focus on well-known music styles.

Types of music genres

Here are some hints to help you find each music genre on the Strands board. Below, you’ll find brief descriptions of what songs in these genres sound like or their origins. Right after this hint session, you’ll find the full list of answers and word placements for today’s Strands. Be careful not to scroll down too much if you want to avoid seeing the final answers.

Hint 1: Think of lively Latin American dance music that’s bursting with vibrant rhythms and plenty of brass.

Hint 2: Picture a mix of gospel, rhythm and blues, and jazz, all brought together with deeply emotional vocals.

Hint 3: Imagine improvisational music featuring complex harmonies that keep you guessing.

Hint 4: Consider the deep tunes from the Southern U.S., full of sad melodies and expressive lyrics.

Hint 5: It's the most energetic music of the 1950s, marked by strong rhythms, electric guitars, and youth culture

Hint 6: Think of acoustic songs that tell the everyday stories of common folks.

Hint 7: Picture 1970s dance music with steady, irresistible beats that make you move.

Hint 8: Imagine American folk tunes with guitars and harmonicas, singing about hardships, rural life, and love.

All answers to That’s my jam NYT Strands

It’s time to chill and listen to some music. Screenshot by Dot Esports

MUSICGENRE (Spangram)

SOUL

JAZZ

FOLK

DISCO

SALSA

BLUES

ROCK

COUNTRY

Best word games to play after finishing Strands

If you want to play more Strands, you’ll need to wait until tomorrow morning or midnight your time when the puzzle refreshes on the New York Times. There are other similar games like Strands Unlimited, but they’re not official and are easier than the New York Times version. You can’t find past Strands puzzles in the New York Times archive, so your best option is to check back tomorrow.

In the meantime, you can play other short and fun games like Mini Crosswords and Spelling Bee. These are also great challenges that fit into your daily routine, though they offer a different experience than Strands.

