Spicy mustard NYT Crossword clue hints and answers

Who likes mustard? I know I do. But what about “spicy mustard?” Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue could be tricky for those with a distaste for spicy food.

This type of mustard is one of my favorites, so I got the answer almost immediately. It goes perfectly with steak frites, but you can use it in a salad dressing, marinate with it, or glaze meat or vegetables—talk about versatility.

Hints and answer to spicy mustard Crossword clue

Oh, mustard! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It’s a light shade of yellow.

Stop scrolling now before I give away the answer. You’ve been warned.

That’s right, the answer to three down in the July 10 NYT Mini Crossword is DIJON. Dijon mustard (or Moutarde de Dijon in French) is named after the city of Dijon in Burgundy, France. It’s traditionally made of brown mustard seeds, white wine, vinegar, water, and salt. It’s about a million miles away from the sweet stuff you squirt all over your hotdogs.

All answers for the July 10 NYT Mini Crossword

ACROSS

1A Website born from its C.E.O.’s “personal film diary” — IMDB

Website born from its C.E.O.’s “personal film diary” — IMDB 5A Service symbolized by an envelope — EMAIL

Service symbolized by an envelope — EMAIL 6A Japanese writing system based on Chinese characters — KANJI

Japanese writing system based on Chinese characters — KANJI 7A Some frozen waffles — EGGOS

Some frozen waffles — EGGOS 8A Ages and Ages — EONS

DOWN

1D P.R Concern — IMAGE

P.R Concern — IMAGE 2D Fruit that may be served with sticky rice — MANGO

Fruit that may be served with sticky rice — MANGO 3D Spicy Mustard — DIJON

Spicy Mustard — DIJON 4D Pure joy — BLISS

Pure joy — BLISS 5D ___ out a living (barely get by) — EKE

Spicy mustard clue difficulty rating

This was easy for me, so I’m giving it a one out of five difficulty rating. But I’m from Europe, and Dijon mustard is readily available. If you’re an American reader (or from elsewhere), this type of mustard might not ring a bell, so there’s no shame in reading this guide to find the answer.

How to play more crosswords after solving the NYT Mini

