Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
The NYT Mini Crossword June 20 board, empty
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

Sassy little brat NYT Crossword clue

That's a challenging crossword clue, and crossing answers don't help much.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Jun 20, 2024 07:01 am

My main issue with the crossword clue “Sassy Little Brat” in today’s NYT Mini Crossword was that not only it was hard on its own, but some nearby answers, like six across and eight across, were also difficult.

Recommended Videos

This made it tough to get the right clues and letters to figure out the answer on my own. If you’re struggling with this too, or maybe even found an answer you think is right but later realized is wrong, I’m here to help.

Hints to solve Sassy little brat crossword clue

  • Hint 1: Think of “sassy little brat” as a confident, outspoken kid who’s a bit mischievous
  • Hint 2: The answer may also describe an arrogant person.
  • Hint 3: The word is also used for something that comes out of your nose.
  • Hint 4: It ends with a “T.”

Stop scrolling if you want to find the answer yourself. The right solution for this clue is written below.

The answer to “Sassy Little Brat” is SNOT.

I found it difficult and, at first, I thought the answer was SNOB, but then I realized it didn’t fit the eight-across answer. If you struggled with that too, now your problem is solved, and you can work on other crossword clues from today’s NYT Mini.

You can play a new NYT Mini Crossword tomorrow at 2 a.m. CT when it refreshes. It’s free and offers a new challenge every day. If you don’t want to wait, you can try mini crosswords from the LA Times and the Washington Post, which I also recommend and play daily. They’re different and equally fun.

For other word game challenges, try the New York Times’ Connections, Spelling Bee, and Strands. They’re fun twists on word puzzles and great for brain teasers like the minis.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo is senior guides writer and strategist at Dot Esports. He's been working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since 6 years old and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now writing strategy and quests guides for several mobile and PC titles.