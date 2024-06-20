Sassy little brat NYT Crossword clue

My main issue with the crossword clue “Sassy Little Brat” in today’s NYT Mini Crossword was that not only it was hard on its own, but some nearby answers, like six across and eight across, were also difficult.

Recommended Videos

This made it tough to get the right clues and letters to figure out the answer on my own. If you’re struggling with this too, or maybe even found an answer you think is right but later realized is wrong, I’m here to help.

Hints to solve Sassy little brat crossword clue

Hint 1 : Think of “sassy little brat” as a confident, outspoken kid who’s a bit mischievous

: Think of “sassy little brat” as a confident, outspoken kid who’s a bit mischievous Hint 2 : The answer may also describe an arrogant person.

: The answer may also describe an arrogant person. Hint 3 : The word is also used for something that comes out of your nose.

: The word is also used for something that comes out of your nose. Hint 4: It ends with a “T.”

Stop scrolling if you want to find the answer yourself. The right solution for this clue is written below.

The answer to “Sassy Little Brat” is SNOT.

I found it difficult and, at first, I thought the answer was SNOB, but then I realized it didn’t fit the eight-across answer. If you struggled with that too, now your problem is solved, and you can work on other crossword clues from today’s NYT Mini.

You can play a new NYT Mini Crossword tomorrow at 2 a.m. CT when it refreshes. It’s free and offers a new challenge every day. If you don’t want to wait, you can try mini crosswords from the LA Times and the Washington Post, which I also recommend and play daily. They’re different and equally fun.

For other word game challenges, try the New York Times’ Connections, Spelling Bee, and Strands. They’re fun twists on word puzzles and great for brain teasers like the minis.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy