‘Nurses, as a drink’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

Have you ever tried hot tea with cookies? I have, and it’s a delicious combination to start your day. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Nurses, as a drink,” asks you to solve a wordplay and decipher the hidden context behind it all.

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword slows you down, you can use our hints and answers to speed things up and easily finish the puzzle.

‘Nurses, as a drink’ NYT Nov. 16 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Don’t gulp it. Image by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is not related to the nurses found in hospitals.

Hint 2: The four-letter solution is a way to drink slowly, taking just a little bit at a time.

Hint 3: It starts with the letter "S."

Hint 4: The solution is done with delicate drinks like wine or tea to savor the taste.

It’s time to reveal the answer.

The answer to one across in the Nov. 16 New York Times Mini Crossword is “SIPS.” When someone nurses a drink, they are drinking it very slowly or taking small sips instead of gulping it down. You might do it to savor its flavor and preserve it from running out quickly if you’re stuck in a desert.

DID YOU KNOW? Sipping is crucial in wine tasting because it allows the taster to savor and detect subtle flavors. Slowly sipping helps evaluate the wine’s body, texture, and aftertaste.

‘Nurses, as a drink’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

Saturday NYT Crossword clues are typically harder to solve, and they can involve. Here, you might think about the obvious healthcare profession, but this clue actually plays it straight, as the word “nurse” works as a verb. As this was the very first clue of the lot, I had to solve through the rest of the crossword to finally get the answer. So, I’d give it a five out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 16) answers

Across

1A Nurses, as a drink — SIPS

5A Extremely, in California slang — HELLA

6A Seasonal reason for sneezin' — POLLEN

7A Course load? — GOLF BAG

8A Treaty co-signers — ALLIES

9A Olympic shooting sport with clay targets — SKEET

10A Scores of 3, 4, and 5, typically — PARS

Down

1D Many pics taken on Snapchat — SELFIES

2D "Ooookay … sure you did …" — ILLBET

3D "Guilty" and "not guilty" — PLEAS

4D Rocked out at karaoke night — SNAG

5D Give a yell — HOLLER

6D Music played at a German beer garden — POLKA

7D Sound in the audience during a horror film, maybe — GASP

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games puzzle you, you can play the LA Times and Washington Post to strengthen your problem-solving game. However, you can also turn toward Strands and Spelling Bee to enhance your vocabulary.

