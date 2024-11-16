‘Nurses, as a drink’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

Have you ever tried hot tea with cookies? I have, and it’s a delicious combination to start your day. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Nurses, as a drink,” asks you to solve a wordplay and decipher the hidden context behind it all.
If today’s NYT Mini Crossword slows you down, you can use our hints and answers to speed things up and easily finish the puzzle.
‘Nurses, as a drink’ NYT Nov. 16 Mini Crossword hints and answer
- Hint 1: The answer is not related to the nurses found in hospitals.
- Hint 2: The four-letter solution is a way to drink slowly, taking just a little bit at a time.
- Hint 3: It starts with the letter “S.”
- Hint 4: The solution is done with delicate drinks like wine or tea to savor the taste.
It’s time to reveal the answer.
The answer to one across in the Nov. 16 New York Times Mini Crossword is “SIPS.” When someone nurses a drink, they are drinking it very slowly or taking small sips instead of gulping it down. You might do it to savor its flavor and preserve it from running out quickly if you’re stuck in a desert.
Sipping is crucial in wine tasting because it allows the taster to savor and detect subtle flavors. Slowly sipping helps evaluate the wine’s body, texture, and aftertaste.
‘Nurses, as a drink’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating
Saturday NYT Crossword clues are typically harder to solve, and they can involve. Here, you might think about the obvious healthcare profession, but this clue actually plays it straight, as the word “nurse” works as a verb. As this was the very first clue of the lot, I had to solve through the rest of the crossword to finally get the answer. So, I’d give it a five out of five for difficulty.
NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 16) answers
Across
- 1A Nurses, as a drink — SIPS
- 5A Extremely, in California slang — HELLA
- 6A Seasonal reason for sneezin’ — POLLEN
- 7A Course load? — GOLF BAG
- 8A Treaty co-signers — ALLIES
- 9A Olympic shooting sport with clay targets — SKEET
- 10A Scores of 3, 4, and 5, typically — PARS
Down
- 1D Many pics taken on Snapchat — SELFIES
- 2D “Ooookay … sure you did …” — ILLBET
- 3D “Guilty” and “not guilty” — PLEAS
- 4D Rocked out at karaoke night — SNAG
- 5D Give a yell — HOLLER
- 6D Music played at a German beer garden — POLKA
- 7D Sound in the audience during a horror film, maybe — GASP
How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword
If the NYT Mini Crossword word games puzzle you, you can play the LA Times and Washington Post to strengthen your problem-solving game. However, you can also turn toward Strands and Spelling Bee to enhance your vocabulary.
Published: Nov 16, 2024 08:55 am