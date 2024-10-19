‘Net flicks?’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Have you ever been to a volleyball match? I have, and I’m always amazed by the players’ lighting-fast reflexes to win points. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Net flicks?” tests your ability to read through the clever wordplay and decipher a popular move in sports.
If today’s NYT Mini Crossword’s wordplays leave you puzzled, then you can use our hints and solutions to solve the word game.
‘Net flicks?’ NYT Oct. 19 Mini Crossword hints and answer
- Hint 1: The answer is not related to Netflix or film streaming.
- Hint 2: The seven-letter solution refers to quick back-and-forth exchanges in sports.
- Hint 3: It starts with the letter “V.”
- Hint 4: The solution is also a powerful shot in soccer, where a player kicks the ball while it’s still in the air.
Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.
The answer to seven down in the Oct. 19 New York Times Mini Crossword is “VOLLEYS.” The clue “net flicks” has a solid wordplay where it misleads you with the idea of films, making you think of Netflix, but it refers to sports’ flicks or volleys made across a net in a volleyball match where players volley the ball until it hits the ground and the team scores a point to win the match.
In volleyball, players constantly “volley” the ball back and forth over the net. The term also describes the overall game, as the entire sport involves continuous volleying until one team scores.
‘Net flicks?’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating
The NYT’s Saturday clues often have wordplays, which makes them trickier to solve. While the clue pointed to Netflix, it ended up being something in sports that might make it hard for casual crossword players. However, if you’re good at reading between the lines, you should’ve thought the answer was not that obvious and something different. So, I’d give it a five out of five for difficulty.
NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 19) answers
Across
- 1A Lawyer’s assignment — CASE
- 5A “I’m outta here!” — LATER
- 6A Be a nuisance to — BOTHER
- 7A Net flicks? — VOLLEYS
- 8A Pop star Grande — ARIANA
- 9A Awaits a final judgment — PENDS
- 10A On the boundaries of acceptable behavior — EDGY
Down
- 1D Taylor Swift, per the signature on her endorsement of Kamala Harris — CAT LADY
- 2D Capital of Greece — ATHENS
- 3D “I’m outta here!” — SEE YA
- 4D Makes a mistake — ERRS
- 5D Cracking up, to a texter — LOL ING
- 6D Totally uninterested in a lecture, perhaps — BORED
- 7D Use an e-cigarette — VAPE
How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword
If the NYT Mini Crossword word games are getting tough today, you can polish your puzzle game with the LA Times, and Washington Post crosswords. However, if you’re looking for a more laid-back experience, you can try your hand at Strands and Spelling Bee.
Published: Oct 19, 2024 08:30 am