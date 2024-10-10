Image Credit: Bethesda
Two mountains above the clue, Mountains of Peru, from the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Mountains of Peru’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here's the answer to today's seven across crossword clue.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|

Published: Oct 9, 2024 09:33 pm

Mountains and mountain ranges will always be tricky crossword clues to solve, and today’s “Mountains of Peru” clue from the Oct. 10 NYT Mini Crossword is no exception. But here’s the answer.

‘Mountains of Peru’ Oct.10 NYT Mini Crossword clue hints and answer

The clue, mountains of Peru, highlighted in blue and yellow on the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle
This is the seven-across clue. Screenshot by Dot Esports via the NYT
  • Hint 1: It starts with an “A.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with an “S.”
  • Hint 3: It contains two vowels.
  • Hint 4: It’s a range that spans through South America.

The answer to theMountains of Peru” clue from the Oct. 10 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “ANDES.” The Andes Mountains span over 5,500 miles or 8,900 kilometers across South America, dividing Peru’s southern and northern parts.

NYT Oct. 10 Mini Crossword puzzle: All clues and answers

Across

  • 1A Nature’s band-aids, you might say—SCABS
  • 6A Singer, dancer, and choreographer Abdul—PAULA
  • 7A Mountains of Peru—ANDES
  • 8A Melty layer of a Reuben sandwich—SWISS
  • 9A In need of tidying up—MESSY

Down

  • 1D Muscle twitch—SPASM
  • 2D Plea from a couple of clamoring kids—CAN WE
  • 3D Some luxury cars—AUDIS
  • 4D Sanctify—BLESS
  • 5D Having a lot of “attitude”—SASSY

How challenging was this clue to solve?

If you’re unfamiliar with geography, this clue would have been tough to solve. But if you know a thing or two about South America, or if you’re like me and want to travel to Peru one day, you might have immediately known the answer. Even with a few hints, it’s not impossible to solve, so I’m giving it a difficulty rating of four out of five.

Mini puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you love mini puzzles, try these mini word games from the NYT, Strands, or Spelling Bee, or these mini crosswords from the LA Times or the Washington Post.

Author
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews is a staff writer for Dot Esports with a dual degree in business and human resource management. After discovering her passion for creative writing and gaming, she now writes about MOBAs, MMOs, and cozy games.
