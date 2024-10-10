‘Mountains of Peru’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Mountains and mountain ranges will always be tricky crossword clues to solve, and today’s “Mountains of Peru” clue from the Oct. 10 NYT Mini Crossword is no exception. But here’s the answer.

‘Mountains of Peru’ Oct.10 NYT Mini Crossword clue hints and answer

This is the seven-across clue. Screenshot by Dot Esports via the NYT

Hint 1: It starts with an “A.”

It starts with an “A.” Hint 2: It ends with an “S.”

It ends with an “S.” Hint 3: It contains two vowels.

It contains two vowels. Hint 4: It’s a range that spans through South America.

The answer to the “Mountains of Peru” clue from the Oct. 10 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “ANDES.” The Andes Mountains span over 5,500 miles or 8,900 kilometers across South America, dividing Peru’s southern and northern parts.

NYT Oct. 10 Mini Crossword puzzle: All clues and answers

Across

1A Nature’s band-aids, you might say— SCABS

Nature’s band-aids, you might say— 6A Singer, dancer, and choreographer Abdul— PAULA

Singer, dancer, and choreographer Abdul— 7A Mountains of Peru— ANDES

Mountains of Peru— 8A Melty layer of a Reuben sandwich— SWISS

Melty layer of a Reuben sandwich— 9A In need of tidying up—MESSY

Down

1D Muscle twitch— SPASM

Muscle twitch— 2D Plea from a couple of clamoring kids— CAN WE

Plea from a couple of clamoring kids— 3D Some luxury cars— AUDIS

Some luxury cars— 4D Sanctify— BLESS

Sanctify— 5D Having a lot of “attitude”—SASSY

How challenging was this clue to solve?

If you’re unfamiliar with geography, this clue would have been tough to solve. But if you know a thing or two about South America, or if you’re like me and want to travel to Peru one day, you might have immediately known the answer. Even with a few hints, it’s not impossible to solve, so I’m giving it a difficulty rating of four out of five.

Mini puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

