‘Nature’s band-aids, you might say’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

“Nature’s band-aids, you might say,” is one of the trickier clues from today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle. If you aren’t sure of the answer, don’t worry; you’ll find it below.

Recommended Videos

‘Nature’s band-aids, you might say’ NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 10) clue hints and answer

This first clue is a tough one. Screenshot by Dot Esports via the NYT

Hint 1: It starts with an “S.”

It starts with an “S.” Hint 2: It also ends with an “S.”

It also ends with an “S.” Hint 3: It contains one vowel.

It contains one vowel. Hint 4: It rhymes with “crabs.”

The answer to the “Nature’s band-aids, you might say” clue from the Oct. 10 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “SCABS.” Scabs are, in a way, nature’s band-aids because they are a dried blood clot that forms to protect the tissue.

All clues and answers from the Oct. 10 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

1A Nature’s band-aids, you might say— SCABS

Nature’s band-aids, you might say— 6A Singer, dancer, and choreographer Abdul— PAULA

Singer, dancer, and choreographer Abdul— 7A Mountains of Peru— ANDES

Mountains of Peru— 8A Melty layer of a Reuben sandwich— SWISS

Melty layer of a Reuben sandwich— 9A In need of tidying up—MESSY

Down

1D Muscle twitch— SPASM

Muscle twitch— 2D Plea from a couple of clamoring kids— CAN WE

Plea from a couple of clamoring kids— 3D Some luxury cars— AUDIS

Some luxury cars— 4D Sanctify— BLESS

Sanctify— 5D Having a lot of “attitude”—SASSY

How difficult was the clue, ‘Nature’s band-aids, you might say’?

When I read this clue, I initially thought it meant a plant that could be used to cover a wound. However, it wasn’t until I’d solved some of the crossword that I could guess the answer and realized I was wrong. Although it wasn’t too challenging, it was still tricky, so I’m rating this clue four out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

Mini puzzles are a great way to spend your time. If you’re after more of them, try these themed mini-word games, Strands or Spelling Bee from the NYT, or these mini crosswords from the LA Times or the Washington Post.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy