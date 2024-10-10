Image Credit: Bethesda
Two lots of bandaids above the clue nature's bandaid from the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle
Image by Dot Esports
Word Games

‘Nature’s band-aids, you might say’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

You'll find the answer to "nature's band-aid" inside!
Hayley Andrews
Published: Oct 9, 2024 09:47 pm

“Nature’s band-aids, you might say,” is one of the trickier clues from today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle. If you aren’t sure of the answer, don’t worry; you’ll find it below.

‘Nature’s band-aids, you might say’ NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 10) clue hints and answer

The clue, Nature's band-aid, from the nyt mini crossword puzzle highlighted in blue and yellow
This first clue is a tough one. Screenshot by Dot Esports via the NYT
  • Hint 1: It starts with an “S.”
  • Hint 2: It also ends with an “S.”
  • Hint 3: It contains one vowel.
  • Hint 4: It rhymes with “crabs.”

The answer to theNature’s band-aids, you might sayclue from the Oct. 10 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “SCABS.” Scabs are, in a way, nature’s band-aids because they are a dried blood clot that forms to protect the tissue.

All clues and answers from the Oct. 10 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

  • 1A Nature’s band-aids, you might say—SCABS
  • 6A Singer, dancer, and choreographer Abdul—PAULA
  • 7A Mountains of Peru—ANDES
  • 8A Melty layer of a Reuben sandwich—SWISS
  • 9A In need of tidying up—MESSY

Down

  • 1D Muscle twitch—SPASM
  • 2D Plea from a couple of clamoring kids—CAN WE
  • 3D Some luxury cars—AUDIS
  • 4D Sanctify—BLESS
  • 5D Having a lot of “attitude”—SASSY

How difficult was the clue, ‘Nature’s band-aids, you might say’?

When I read this clue, I initially thought it meant a plant that could be used to cover a wound. However, it wasn’t until I’d solved some of the crossword that I could guess the answer and realized I was wrong. Although it wasn’t too challenging, it was still tricky, so I’m rating this clue four out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

Mini puzzles are a great way to spend your time. If you’re after more of them, try these themed mini-word games, Strands or Spelling Bee from the NYT, or these mini crosswords from the LA Times or the Washington Post.

Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews is a staff writer for Dot Esports with a dual degree in business and human resource management. After discovering her passion for creative writing and gaming, she now writes about MOBAs, MMOs, and cozy games.
