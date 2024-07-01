How disappointing NYT Crossword clue hints

When I first saw the “[How disappointing]” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword, I immediately thought of the word “bummer,” but it’s too long for the grid. There’s a subtle hint in that clue that I initially missed but helps you find the right answer.

As usual, I recommend you try to find some neighboring answers to give you an idea of what you’re looking for. Some down clues today are easy enough. I’m here to help you figure out the rest.

Hints to solve How disappointing Crossword clue

Look for some down answers first to help you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1 : First, read the clue again. There’s something unique to it.

: First, read the clue again. There’s something unique to it. Hint 2 : “How disappointing” is in brackets. This means something.

: “How disappointing” is in brackets. This means something. Hint 3 : Since it’s in brackets, it’s the description of a sound rather than a synonym.

: Since it’s in brackets, it’s the description of a sound rather than a synonym. Hint 4: Think of the sound you make when you’re disappointed and how you would write that sound.

The final answer to this crossword clue is below, so stop reading if you don’t want spoilers. Skip to the next section or pause to try to answer the clue yourself first.

The answer to “How disappointing” in today’s NYT Mini is “SIGH.” It’s the sound “sigh,” not a direct synonym of “disappointing.” If you try to find similar words like “bummer”, you’ll never get to the right answer and might even think some crossing answers wrong.

Full list of answers to today’s NYT Mini Crossword

I solved the entire board of today’s NYT Mini Crossword, so I can share all the correct answers below. I won’t give hints for the other crossword clues, so if you don’t want to see the final answers, skip this section and continue to the next one. Otherwise, you’ll see the fully completed board.

ACROSS

1A [How disappointing] – SIGH

[How disappointing] – SIGH 5A Larger relative of a kayak – CANOE

Larger relative of a kayak – CANOE 6A Fire-starting crime – ARSON

Fire-starting crime – ARSON 7A Dust ___ (tiny pests) – MITES

Dust ___ (tiny pests) – MITES 8A “Golly!” … or 1-Across, in pig Latin – ISAY

DOWN

1D Wrapped Indian garments – SARIS

Wrapped Indian garments – SARIS 2D App with a camera in its logo, informally – INSTA

App with a camera in its logo, informally – INSTA 3D Like the texture of a roasted marshmallow – GOOEY

Like the texture of a roasted marshmallow – GOOEY 4D They’re often laying around a farm – HENS

They’re often laying around a farm – HENS 5D Top worn for layering, for short – CAMI

Best word games to play after the NYT Mini Crossword

