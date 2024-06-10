Curse word NYT Mini Crossword clue hints

I spent quite a while experimenting with five-letter bad words for today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue “curse word,” but none of them worked. It took me some more time to realize that this clue isn’t a test of your expletive vocabulary.

While there are some common and offensive words that fit 1A, it would be surprising if we had to use trial and error to find the right one with such a broad clue. Instead, to get to the answer, you should focus on synonyms of the clue. Here’s how you can get to the answer.

Hints and answer to “Lines on a map” NYT Mini Crossword clue

Forget your curse words vocabulary. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

Hint 1: Wrong answer Any specific curse word you can think of is wrong and not the answer. Hint 2: Meaning Look for a synonym of “curse word” and remove “word” from it, and you have your answer. Hint 3: Context It’s the name you give to jars where people, especially in families, put money in whenever they say a curse word. Answer The answer to “curse word” is “SWEAR.”

How can you play past Mini Crossword puzzles?

The easiest way to play previous NYT Mini Crossword puzzles is to subscribe to The New York Times and access their puzzle archive page. If you want free alternatives, you can play different minis daily on the LA Times and Washington Post websites.

If you’re looking for other word games, I recommend checking out Strands and Spelling Bee for new challenges.

