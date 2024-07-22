Warframe players got a first glance at the AX-52 at Tennocon 2023, but they officially got their hands on the weapon as a drop from Tennocon 2024. It’s a fitting award for a weapon that feels closer to our time—and, uncoincidentally, looks like an AK-47.

The AX-52 is less futuristic than most of Warframe‘s arsenal, and that’s a huge part of its allure. It’s not just a beautiful weapon, however: This rifle can deal plenty of damage to enemies with little effort as long as you know how to build it (and the preinstalled Orokin Catalyst sure doesn’t hurt).

Here are our favorite AX-52 builds in Warframe and our tips on building this weapon.

How to build the AX-52 in Warframe

It already comes with an Orokin Catalyst installed, so make the most of it. Image via Digital Extremes

Unique trait: Hip-fired shots have 60 percent ammo economy, but aimed headshots have 100 percent extra critical rate.

The most effective way to build the AX-52 is to focus on crits over status, taking advantage of its unique effect to push it into orange/red crit territory. Because of this, we’re using a suite of critical-boosting mods, with some room open for Multishot and status mods. Landing headshots while ADSing will give you the best results.

Best basic (Zero-Forma) AX-52 build in Warframe

This build is a tight fit, but it’ll work if you don’t want to spend a Forma on the AX-52. It should get you through most regular content, and it worked well in our hands-on experience in Circulum and our testing against level 165 enemies. A fully upgraded Serration will bring that build to 60/60 energy.

This starter build doesn’t leave much room for much else, but it’ll do the job. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternative mods and suggestions

Point Strike can be swapped with Critical Delay .

can be swapped with . Bladed Rounds can give its place to a different mod, such as Hunter Munitions .

can give its place to a different mod, such as . Vigilante Armaments can also be swapped with Hunter Munitions.

Best 1-Forma AX-52 build in Warframe

The Forma opens a couple more options. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We added one Madurai (V) polarity to our AX-52, which lets us slot some of the best perks for rifles. This opens up room for Galvanized/Split Chamber for extra multishot, and we also put Critical Delay over Point Strike. You should evolve this into a Galvanized build if you have the mods. This build may need a little hand to perform well in Steel Path, however.

Alternative mods and suggestions

Argon Scope and Split Chamber should be replaced by their Galvanized versions if possible.

and should be replaced by their versions if possible. Critical Delay can be swapped with Point Strike .

can be swapped with . Bladed Rounds can substitute any mod you may not have.

can substitute any mod you may not have. Hunter Munitions can be swapped with Bladed Rounds if you don’t want to rely on Slash procs from critical hits.

can be swapped with if you don’t want to rely on Slash procs from critical hits. Malignant Force and Rime Rounds can be swapped with their regular, higher-damaging counterparts or with different elements, assuming you have leftover energy.

and can be swapped with their regular, higher-damaging counterparts or with different elements, assuming you have leftover energy. Fast Hands can take the place of Hunter Munitions if you want more reload speed but less damage. This doesn’t hurt as much if you have Galvanized mods on your build.

can take the place of if you want more reload speed but less damage. This doesn’t hurt as much if you have Galvanized mods on your build. You can use Galvanized Aptitude if you have a primer.

if you have a primer. Stabilizer or Rifle Ammo Mutation can take up the Exilus Mod Slot.

Best AX-52 Steel Path Build in Warframe

The AX-52 may not be the absolute best weapon for Steel Path, but it can still take you through a mission if you can access Galvanized mods and have a good primer to apply status effects. Epitaph and Diriga are generally the most common options.

This isn’t a limitation of the AX-52, however. Weapons and Warframes with area-of-effect capabilities tend to dominate the Steel Path, which puts the AX-52 at a disadvantage—though it can still tear through enemies in the right conditions. We’ve concocted this based on our experience and with a little guidance from LeyzarGamingViews‘ build video.

This is what we’ll use when we really need to kill enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like in other builds, Galvanized Aptitude helps maximize your firepower. It’s not worth committing to a status build with the AX-52, so this is where the primers come in. Using anything to apply status to enemies will let you take full advantage of Galvanized Aptitude’s powerful bonus. Since you don’t have AoE, the goal here is to take enemies down quickly so you can refocus your fire on the next foe, and this age-old combo lets you do just that as long as you prime enemies before hitting them.

The rest of the build follows the same formula we used for our basic build, focusing on critical chance and damage. Hunter Munitions can also be a great addition here.

Alternative mods and suggestions

Arcanes: Leyzar recommends running a single Frost mod and using Primary Frostbite (increases critical damage and multishot after applying a Cold status effect), but we’ve had success with Primary Merciless and Primed Dexterity.

Leyzar recommends running a single Frost mod and using Primary Frostbite (increases critical damage and multishot after applying a Cold status effect), but we’ve had success with Primary Merciless and Primed Dexterity. If you go that route, Leyzar uses Primed Shred instead of Malignant Force .

instead of . Argon Scope can give its coveted spot to Hunter Munitions, but we like it too much to give it up. With it being a Galvanized mod, however, it’ll take some kills before you can make the most of it.

can give its coveted spot to but we like it too much to give it up. With it being a Galvanized mod, however, it’ll take some kills before you can make the most of it. You can also substitute Cryo Rounds for Rime Rounds if you’ll tinker with the build and need more energy.

