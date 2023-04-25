When does VALORANT Episode 6 Act 3 release?

The 18th “season” in VALORANT is nearly here. VALORANT Episode Six, Act Three is set to launch momentarily, bringing with it a major update to Riot Games’ popular tactical FPS in the form of a competitive map pool shakeup, the open beta release of Premier, its latest wallet-emptying bundle, and more.

If you’re as desperate to get your hands on VALORANT Episode Six, Act Three as we are, here’s everything you need to know about its rollout.

When will VALORANT Episode Six, Act Three start?

Barring any setbacks, VALORANT Episode Six, Act Three will release on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. As seen with previous acts, the ongoing ranked queue will end on April 25 at 12am CT. Episode Six, Act Three will then officially launch sometime after the servers finish a maintenance period, which typically begins at 8 am CT for the Brazil, Latin America, and North America servers.

Although the latest act isn’t set to come with a shiny new agent or map, there should still be plenty of content to keep its community at ease.

At the forefront of the upcoming 6.08 update is the first iteration of VALORANT’s team-based competitive system, the Premier Global Open Beta. Serving as a test version of the experience before its full launch in August, the open beta invites players to explore the mode’s services guilt-free—nothing from the trial will be kept permanently outside of some limited-time beta banner and title rewards.

Meanwhile, Bind is finally set to make its return to standard VALORANT competition with a hefty slate of touch-ups. To maintain a seven-map pool for tournament best-of-fives, Icebox will be rotating out of the Competitive and Unrated queues.

Lastly, aside from a new battle pass loaded with a fresh set of skin lines, sprays, gun buddies, and player cards, a handful of PBE-tested gameplay tweaks will be instituted globally for Killjoy, Gekko, Omen, and Brimstone.