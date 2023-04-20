How to find Premier teammates in VALORANT

VALORANT’s Premier team-based league lets players test out their chemistry against some of the other competitive teams floating around your region. You’ll feel like a professional as you squad up and build strategies to throw your opponents off their game. But the first question you should ask yourself is: How do I find teammates?

If you haven’t got a rag-tag collection of gaming buddies to bolster your squad, don’t fret. There are tons of like-minded individuals just itching to get into the server and prove themselves to their new teammates.

Once you’ve hyped yourself up to compete, you’ll need to spread your wings and find those fellow gamers, eager to tap heads as a cohesive team.

How do I get teammates in VALORANT Premier?

You’ll need five to seven players for your VALORANT Premier team, so looking for some gamers on the same wavelength is your first step.

Firstly, Discord servers are one of the best places to search. Turn your microphone on and get talking to some of the community. Odds are, you’ll find someone in a Discord server like the ones in this article.

Your second option is to head to Reddit forums like r/VALORANT. These types of forums host plenty of players posting in the “New” section, looking for a squad to buddy up with. Now that Premier is here, there’ll likely be a large number of players looking for teammates.

Another option is to head to tracking websites like Tracker.gg. On websites like this, you’ll find sections dedicated to helping players find teammates.

It’s as simple as that. Don’t forget that if you’re climbing the normal competitive ranks, you might find someone in your lobbies that’s dreaming of dominating as a cohesive team. Play nice, and you’ll find someone soon enough.