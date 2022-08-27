VALORANT is one of the most popular FPS titles, where players are divided into two teams, each consisting of five members. While many players play alone to improve their skills, others have to go solo since they don’t have teammates. In a team-based shooter game like VALORANT, teammates are essential for better coordination and communication. Ranking up alone can be a strenuous grind, and reaching higher ranks is easier when you team up with other players. The game has various characters with unique abilities, which can be used effectively by communicating with your teammates.

Although you might be indisposed to use voice chat at all times, it’s ideal to use the game’s pinging system or type in team chat to give information. Coordinating with your teammates before flashing, smoking, or using agent abilities is essential. This way, you can strategize properly before getting into a site or stopping the opponents from rushing your team. So, if you are looking to party up with other players but don’t know where to begin, we have you covered with a list of the best VALORANT Discord servers to join.

Here are the best VALORANT LFG Discord servers to find teammates.

Best VALORANT LFG Discord servers

Official VALORANT Discord

The official VALORANT Discord has over 970,000 members worldwide, and you will find teammates from every time zone here. We recommend players read through the rules and verify their profiles to open up all the channels. You will find channels like LFG, game news, esports news, general, and more. Interact in these channels to make friends and team up to play a few matches. You can also use voice channels to keep an open line of communication with teammates.

VALORANT LFG

VALORANT LFG is another official Discord channel built by the developers to assist players. Similar to the main Discord, you will find players from every time zone on this server. Verify yourself after reading the rules, and interact with people in the text channels. Link your VALORANT account, and enable direct messages. You can also use various commands to refresh your rank and region and show statistics for players.

VALORANT ASCENT

VALORANT ASCENT is a community-run Discord server with over 75,000 members. Complete the verification process after reading the rules and regulations to access all the channels. You will see LFG channels for all regions where players can find teammates. Interact in the global chat to find equally ranked players, add them in-game, and start playing. This Discord server also has competitive channels and hosts scrims. You can participate in them regularly with your teammates.

Regional VALORANT servers

Some of the regional VALORANT servers are run by community members and are the best places to find teammates from your time zone. You will need to verify yourself to access the channels. Once that’s done, select the appropriate roles, and start interacting to find teammates. The most popular regional servers include VALORANT OCE and VALORANT EU.

VALORANT PRO

VALORANT PRO is a popular community-run Discord server with over 35,000 members. Read the rules thoroughly, and verify yourself to access the other channels. Check the LF-party channel, and interact with players to find equally ranked teammates. There are specific region-based channels where you will easily find teammates for unranked and competitive matches. This server also organizes scrims where players can test their skills and improve by playing with others.