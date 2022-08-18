All VALORANT agent pick rates in ranked

From the insta-locks to F-tier, here are all agents from most to least picked.

As VALORANT’s player base grows and the game continues to develop, many players might wonder which agents are the most popular in the ranked ladder. While we know Jett has dominated the VCT since the beginning and playing without a Viper on Breeze is a sin in pro play, many might wonder what agents other players sitting at home are locking in.

So here is a list, from most to least picked, of all of the agents in VALORANT.

The data in this article is from Valorbuff, a resource that uses data from every rank and every game mode. The pick rate data is presented differently from some other data-tracking sites. The percentage below represents the percentage of competitive games or teams where that agent is present, across all ranks.

The percentages shown are reflective of the time period from Feb. to Aug. 2022.

Image via Riot Games

Most picked – Reyna – 78.7 percent pick rate

Since her release, Reyna has been considered one of the best agents to breeze through the ranked ladder with. A good Reyna player can make a huge difference, especially in lower ranks. Reyna players are easily able to get team or match MVP if they hit their shots and take smart duels.

This is the reason why many players choose to lock in Reyna because playing her well means you’ll make a big impact and therefore have the potential to gain large amounts of RR to rank up. Others think Reyna’s simple kit makes her utility easy to use and understand.

Despite her high pick rate across every VALORANT rank, Reyna is not a popular pick in competitive play, where duelist players generally prefer Jett.

Sage – 75.7 percent pick rate

Sage is another staple agent in the ranked ladder. The general consensus is you can never go wrong by including a Sage in your VALORANT roster, and for players looking to take a supportive role she is probably the easiest sentinel to play.

Sage has also rarely fallen out of the meta. While there are other agents who might be a better choice for a team’s specific strategy, Sage is never bad. This is why she has maintained a relatively high pick rate over the last six months.

She is in a stable place, and her pick rate probably won’t go down soon.

Jett – 64.7 percent pick rate

For a long time, Jett was a very overpowered agent who wouldn’t get punished for playing extremely aggressively. She received several rounds of nerfs, and the developers landed on today’s version of Jett, where the main change is the mechanics of her dash. By having to anticipate the timing of her dash ability, Jett is less spontaneous but still ranks high in terms of overall pick rate.

The reason why Jett continues to have such a high pick rate is similar to the reason Reyna is also high on this list—Jett makes a lot of impact with her aggressive style, and more impact for your team generally means more RR.

Unlike Reyna, however, Jett is a staple VALORANT agent both in ranked and in pro play, where she continues to be the top duelist played in the 2022 VCT.

Image via Riot Games

Chamber – 57.7 percent pick rate

Chamber is an agent that almost immediately took the VALORANT community by storm upon his release, and since then the developers have continuously worked to balance the French agent. The main issue with Chamber was that his offensive abilities overshadowed his defensive ones, the latter which shouldbe his primary focus as a sentinel.

In both pro play and on the ranked ladder, players were using Chamber as an offensive asset. He was even picked up by duelist players in the VCT. As the nerfs have come in, his playstyle has changed a little bit, but he remains a top choice. Chamber is a flexible agent with appealing utility, but his pick rate may go down in the future if he gets nerfed more.

Omen – 40.8 percent pick rate

Omen is a classic agent for any VALORANT fan. Many players who want to play a controller agent and provide smokes for their team will start with Omen first, because his smokes are easy to place and his teleport gives him a lot of mobility.

Other controller agents have come in and out of the meta, but in the last six months Omen has been a mainstay in ranked play as the most selected controller.

Raze – 40 percent pick rate

Raze is another Duelist that is very popular in ranked. She is especially popular on Bind, where she actually has a higher pick rate than Jett (but just on that one map). Many players in ranked play like using Raze because of the chaos she can cause with her grenades and satchels.

With three duelists in the top six most picked agents, it’s clear that most players prefer the role to any of the others in the game.

Sova – 37.7 percent pick rate

Sova is the most-played initiator in VALORANT, despite being the only initiator to not have any blinds or flashes. The community has also been making lineups for both Sova’s recon and shock darts since the game came out, making him a decently popular character. Having a Sova on your team is really helpful because he is one of the best agents to use to get information. Though Sova certainly excels on some maps more than others, he likely won’t go out of fashion soon.

Viper – 32.1 percent pick rate

Viper usually maintains a consistent pick rate because she is considered a staple character on some maps, especially in higher ranks. Her utility makes her useful as a controller and also as a lurker who can watch flanks.

Players who enjoy a lurking playstyle often tend to lock in Viper.

Brimstone – 30.9 percent pick rate

Brimstone is another classic controller agent and one that has a decently high pick rate both in ranked and pro play. Brimstone’s smokes and utility favor a more relaxed and defensive playstyle, which many players might not enjoy, seeing as duelist is the most popular role. Since Omen and Viper both offer different styles of play, this might be why Brimstone’s pick rate is lower. He is still useful on most maps in the game and when played correctly can turn the tides.

Image via Riot Games

Killjoy – 25.9 percent pick rate

Killjoy is an agent that used to be a mainstay on certain maps, and her utility was considered some of the best in the game. But more recently, she has fallen out of fashion in favor of other sentinels or even a Viper to watch the flank. The main issue with Killjoy is her utility is ranged, meaning her turret and bot won’t be active if they are far away from her. This seriously hinders her kit and makes other agents a better choice in the current meta.

Skye – 24.9 percent pick rate

Similar to Killjoy, Skye used to be one of the most overpowered agents in the game. With a wide range of abilities that includes flashes, stuns, and healing, this initiator was a powerful choice expected to make an impact. After she received a lot of nerfs in 2021, she became less popular as an initiator, and now comes second to Sova in her agent class.

KAY/O – 20.6 percent pick rate

Another initiator, KAY/O is an agent that tends to have a higher pick rate in higher ranks. His utility, while powerful, can be difficult to use effectively at first, and he is an agent that definitely takes practice. In pro play, coordinating off a KAY/O is a popular and effective strategy that is harder to execute in ranked.

Neon – 15.3 percent pick rate

Though Neon was introduced as an agent that could rival the speed and explosiveness of Jett, her pick rate has never been as high. Neon is also one of the newest agents in the game, which can both help and hurt her pick rate, since players might not be used to the agent yet but also want to try her out in ranked.

Yoru – 13.8 percent pick rate

Yoru used to have an extremely low pick rate before his kit was reworked in early 2022. Long considered the worst duelist in the game, his rework has helped him climb out of the extremely low pick rate tier, but he still has a long way to go.

Cypher – 13.1 percent pick rate

Fans have been calling for Cypher buffs for a while since his pick rate has consistently been low for most of the last year. His utility isn’t as effective as some other sentinel agents, and similarly to Killjoy, the playstyle around Cypher has fallen out of the meta.

Breach – 12.8 percent pick rate

Though Breach saw a heightened pick rate once players figured out his usefulness on Fracture, he still remains the least picked Initiator in ranked. While his flashes are useful, the map design affects his kit a lot, which is why he is seen almost always on Fracture but much less on other, more open maps.

Phoenix – 11.1 percent pick rate

Though Phoenix is at the bottom of the pick rate list now, there is a chance his pick rate might become higher in ranked due to his recent buffs. It is unlikely that his pick rate will rival that of Jett and Raze any time soon, however.

Fade – 9.2 percent pick rate

Fade’s pick rate is low looking at data over the last six months, but this is a bit of a misrepresentation since she has only been out for a few months at this point. Over the last patch, her pick rate is closer to 27 percent. She has proven to be a strong initiator.

Image via Riot Games

Astra – 5.2 percent pick rate

Astra is the least picked agent in ranked. This is likely due to a combination of the nerfs that saw her star count decrease and star cost increase, but Astra is also generally seen as an intimidating agent for new players, since her utility requires a lot of forethought and coordination to be useful.