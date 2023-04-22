This patch might kill some joy for certain sentinel players.

VALORANT Patch 6.08 is the official update deploying alongside the launch of Episode Six, Act Three, on April 25. This patch will institute some significant changes to one of the most dominant sentinel agents in the game but also give a few other agents some minor improvements.

This update will also finalize the return of a fan favorite map and bid goodbye (for now) to another map from the unrated and competitive queues.

Here’s all the early information you need about the next VALORANT update, Patch 6.08, according to public information from Riot and the early Public Beta Environment patch notes.

VALORANT 6.08 early patch notes

Nanoswarm nerfs

The most significant changes being made to the game itself, outside of the map pool changes, are the nerfs to Killjoy’s Nanoswarm grenades. Three major changes have been made that should help opposing players against Nanoswarm:

Nanoswarm’s reveal radius has increased from 350 to 525.

Enemy players receive “improved feedback” when they destroy Nanoswarm.

Nanoswarm is now revealed when it is disabled.

Naturally, players being able to see Nanoswarm from a greater distance means they have the opportunity to shoot it before getting in its range. Nanoswarm being revealed when it is disabled via Killjoy death or suppression is huge; opposing teams will be able to know where Nanoswarm was placed, and can execute quickly on a site that is now significantly less defended.

In addition to these Nanoswarm changes, the annoying yellow warning indicators that appear to enemies in Killjoy’s Lockdown radius have been removed.

Bind joins the main queues, Icebox goes on ice

Bind’s full return to the map pool is now complete, as it will officially join the unrated and competitive map queues as Icebox exits. Here are the main changes made to Bind:

The exit for the teleporter connecting B Long to A Lobby is now directly next to the entrance to A Bath (aka Showers).

The triple box on A site has been significantly altered.

A vent opening in the wall between the B site and B Elbow has been added.

The full list of changes to Bind can be seen here.

Minor improvements to Gekko, Omen, and Brimstone

Some small but significant changes have been made to Gekko, Omen, and Brimstone for Patch 6.08.

Gekko has received new audio improvements to his Wingman’s plant and defuse abilities. The audio cues for these actions should stand out more, as they were previously “unclear during hectic combat situations.”

Brimstone and Omen have both received improved targeting visuals for more precise placement of Brimstone’s Sky Smoke (E), Orbital Strike (X), and Omen’s From the Shadows (X).

Premier beta begins

The official global open beta phase for the Premier in-game seasonal tournament begins with the start of VALORANT Episode Six, Act Three, alongside the deployment of VALORANT Patch 6.08.

Players will be able to create teams and compete in weekly matches across a season, within their skill division and specified regional zone, ending in a tournament that crowns a season’s champion. Premier will eventually replace open qualifiers for official esports events down the line.