Viper and Jett brought to life by awesome VALORANT cosplay duo

Riot Games has been blessed with a history of fantastic cosplays inspired by its games, like League of Legends. So it should come as no surprise that its new title, VALORANT, will see some of the same.

VALORANT’s closed beta has only been out a few days, but the amazing cosplay has already begun, as evidenced by this new reveal by a pair of Argentinian cosplayers.

Both cosplays made by us, if you liked it we’d love it if you RT to show us support🔥#viper cosplay by @PeytonCosplay #jett cosplay by @GloryLamothe @PlayVALORANT pic.twitter.com/7b3fyD3jn0 — Peyton Cosplay 💎 (@PeytonCosplay) April 9, 2020

Two of the game’s beautifully-designed female agents, Viper and Jett, have been brought to life with great realism. PeytonCosplay is wearing Viper and GloryLamothe is wearing Jett—and they both look fantastic.

A quick peek at both cosplayers’ Instagram accounts shows that they’ve been at it for years, wearing costumes from all sorts of forms of entertainment. But we think they might have a history as official VALORANT characters, too.

VALORANT’s colorful cast of agents seems rife with the opportunity for great cosplay like this and it’ll only get better over time with new characters and more time for people to design costumes. But this is a pretty amazing start that will be a tough act to follow.