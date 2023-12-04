VALORANT TDM map: Drift release date, features, and more

Inspired by Thailand’s titular floating markets, VALORANT’s fourth Team Deathmatch map, Drift, encourages a slightly different playstyle from what we’ve seen so far, thanks to its unique, engaging features and here’s everything you need to know to be ready for it.

VALORANT’s Drift TDM map: Everything you need to know

Beautiful. Image via Riot Games

Introduced to the VALORANT community through a map trailer on Dec. 4, Drift bears similarities to not one but several maps, including Breeze, Lotus, Split, and Haven.

It’s beautifully designed, with all the vibrant details depicting Thailand’s intriguing culture at its best. The mix-and-match design works in favor of players who love engaging in predictable combat, as well as those who prefer to keep things random to warm up their flicking potential.

Drift is set to launch on Dec. 5 with Patch 7.12 in the middle of Episode Seven, Act Three. It’ll join the existing maps—Piazza, District, and Kasbah—in the Team Deathmatch map pool, separate from VALORANT’s Competitive map pool.

Drift map features in VALORANT

Behold the zip line. Image via Riot Games

Drift’s layout is designed similarly to Piazza, District, and Kasbah, featuring three lanes. What differs is the amount of detail that went into creating Drift and some unique features that drive interesting play styles.

Populated with wooden buildings, a beach resort, and several shops on the shore representing a floating market, Drift is undoubtedly prettier than other TDM maps. But if you’re wondering what’s in it for a competitive-driven player, we assure you there’s plenty to look forward to.

Unlike Piazza, District, and Kasbah, Drift’s lanes are isolated, allowing players to take more predictable fights—instead of dying to a bullet shot from a different part of the map. There’s a heavily detailed mid-section, featuring a zip line, that weaves the map’s lanes together. Besides closed-quartered fights under roofs, you can also expect some exciting ranged encounters to put your sniping skills to the test.

There are also plenty of wall-bangable spots to take advantage of in Drift, so don’t be afraid to bring out the Odin (or Ares) God in you.

Best agents to pick on VALORANT’s Drift map

Alongside the usual duelist picks we are used to while playing Team Deathmatch, Sova and Fade make great agent choices to make on Drift. Picking a controller like Omen and Brimstone can also give you a massive advantage, especially if you are the shotgun kind.

Mobile agents like Jett and Raze will allow you to make use of the zip line and mid’s passages most proficiently. You’ll be able to switch between lanes and offer support wherever needed.

Also, remember that it’s a casual mode at the end of the day. You don’t get anything special for winning a match, so the most important thing is to have fun. Drift is a great map to warm up before playing ranked VALORANT—make use of it as much as you can.