VALORANT players have already come up with ingenious ways to use Iso’s ultimate

Kill Contract can't get anymore useful and balanced at the same time.

VALORANT players have already begun adopting impressive ways to make the most of Iso’s unique ultimate, and it only proves why the game’s sixth duelist is impactful enough to not require a makeover anytime soon.

A Reddit post dated Nov. 5 claimed Iso’s Kill Contract isn’t good enough for most situations, and it attracted several comments from VALORANT players who found excellent uses for his interdimensional one-vs-one arena in their ranked games.

As someone who has only heard nonsensical or negative opinions about the Chinese duelist’s ultimate and overall kit so far, the comments highlighting Iso’s strengths put a nice, wide smile on my face.

“I feel like yoinking an enemy off the map is an underrated part of Iso’s ult,” one player named tooooooodley said, and I can’t agree enough. On attack, if you manage to pull a defending enemy off a site, you’d have a much easier time entering the site.

Even if Iso doesn’t emerge victorious out of that ultimate, you can always camp the enemy’s point of resurrection—if it’s not an enemy Iso, they won’t even have the Double Tap shield.

Iso’s ult has much more than just one usage. Image via Riot Games

The player also highlighted the advantage of Kill Contract in a one-vs-one post-plant situation. “I also have seen good use in a 1v1 post plant, where even if the Iso loses, the defense doesn’t have enough time to defuse, still winning the round,” they wrote. You can also use this trick as a defending Iso to stop the Spike from getting planted.

Players also reported using Kill Contract to target the defending side’s annoying sentinels like Cypher and Killjoy. If Iso manages to pull them in, their traps will be deactivated, setting your VALORANT team up for a much easier execution.

Another player named Xenomorph_5 used the ultimate for a closely ranged duel, emerged victorious, and then later traded their Spectre for a Vandal from the dead enemy’s body. They also shared how they used it to get out of a sticky situation where their death was almost confirmed.

“I was scared to pop it when I first started using ISO cause I was worried even if I win the other enemies could be camping my spawn point if I just randomly throw it out But now I just throw it out, especially knowing his ult gives you another chance to pop double tap so you can have 3 double taps in a round with ult,” they explained, leaving an eye-opener for me too.

The few times I’ve played Iso in my ranked VALORANT matches, I’ve managed to cancel some incredibly influential ultimates, namely Breach’s Rolling Thunder and Yoru’s Dimensional Drift.

While mine were very situational as I had to be incredibly lucky with my ultimate’s timing to catch a Breach and Yoru, you can use it to cancel other ultimates, including powerful ones like Reyna’s Empress, Raze’s Showstopper, Sova’s Hunter’s Fury, Chamber’s Tour De Force, and Viper’s Pit.

All in all, Iso isn’t only about gunplay, but he is also built for the creative VALORANT players. As much as he seems self-centered like Reyna, half of his kit is tailored for team play. You can’t find much value with him as a solo duelist on the team. He’s built to be combined with other duelists for a solid impact.

While his Double Tap and Contingency wall are pretty much for his own good and situational, Iso’s ultimate and Undercut (basic ability) can be very influential when combined with other agent abilities on the team.