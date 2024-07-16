VALORANT Patch 9.01 notes – All buffs, nerfs, and changes

The second patch of VALORANT’s ongoing Episode Nine, Act One, is all set to drop, and if you’re wondering what’s coming with it, we’ve got you covered with all the information you need.

Recommended Videos

Not all VALORANT updates are about huge content drops; mid-Act updates usually focus on influential QoL changes and crucial bug fixes instead. Patch 9.01 does just that, bringing a few game mode and weapon updates, as well as an exciting new esports feature and a list of bug fixes. If you are playing VALORANT on console, however, there are some major exclusive changes to look forward to with this patch—so buckle up.

Here’s the complete VALORANT Patch 9.01 notes.

Everything new in VALORANT Patch 9.01

Brimmy no longer gets to shoot the Recon… but only for a while. Image via Riot Games

Escalation is leaving VALORANT… temporarily

Patch 9.01 removes the chaotic Escalation mode due to a bug. Don’t worry about it having a fate similar to the much-missed Replication mode, though. Escalation will return to the game with Patch 9.03 once Riot Games addresses the bug in question.

The Outlaw is getting a small visual update

The popular double-barreled sniper now flaunts an updated animation to make it easier for players to figure out when it’s ready to be fired. The patch also updates all Outlaw skins to reflect the new animation.

PC is getting a Pick ‘Ems feature for VALORANT Champions 2024

Starting on July 26, you will have access to the Champions Seoul Group Stage in-client and on the web, allowing you to predict advancing teams, compare your predictions against creators and experts, and earn rewards for it. The next patch, possibly 9.02, adds the Pick ‘Ems feature for the playoffs stage, so sharpen up your skills before it lands.

Console-exclusive Agent and map updates

Aiming to maintain a similar meta across platforms, Neon, Raze, and Iso are getting crucial changes to their abilities for the console version with Patch 9.01. Here’s a summary:

Neon

Slide Re-equip Speed changed from Fast to Instant.



Raze

Second Blast Pack Second Blast Pack’s horizontal force has been reduced.



Iso

Double Tap Duration: 20s >>> 12s Signature kill reset removed.



In addition, Lotus is now a part of the console Competitive and casual map pool.

Console-exclusive general and social updates

Patch 9.01 adds a notification indicator to make it easier to know if you have a pending party invite. You can now understand which one of your party members is speaking, thanks to the new voice indicators added to the party tab in the social panel. You can also leave a party easily using the new button added to the My Party section.

In addition, you should now be able to freely rebind non-ultimate Ability Button mappings and access new settings for inverting map cursor controls.

All bug fixes included in VALORANT’s Patch 9.01

Patch 9.01 focuses heavily on fixing major and minor bugs across all platforms for good. Here’s a list:

Bugs fixed on PC and consoles

General Fixed a bug where Neon could equip faster out of her slide than intended by manually inputting an equip action.

Gameplay Systems Fixed a bug where AFK players could start the vote for surrender. Fixed an issue when exiting Cypher’s Spycam that causes a brief stutter for Spectators. Fixed an issue with Tactical Callouts displaying in chat regardless of the option being turned off in Settings. Fixed an issue with bullet tracers appearing for guns picked up regardless if they are turned off in Settings. Fixed an issue regarding Sage and Clove resurrections not being visible for Spectators and Observers. Fixed a performance degradation issue caused by auto-respawn by spike explosion in Custom Game modes.

Maps: Abyss Cleaned up lots of Cypher’s Spycam spots to prevent visual issues or unintended placements. Improved Wingman’s Spike plant pathing on A site. Cleaned up ability and player collision in a variety of spots across the map. Fixed a bug where the Minimap could be oriented upside down with certain settings active. Fixed a visual bug seen when falling off of the map on A site. Fixed a bug where Viper’s Pit could spread farther than intended on A site.



Bugs fixed on PC

Gameplay Systems Fixed an issue involving the Ping Wheel getting stuck on the interface when bound to the Z key

Premier Fixed an issue with matchmaking that prevented matches from being played in the first two weeks of the Episode Nine, Act One stage. Note: Contender and Invite divisions were unaffected, and these teams successfully played their matches. Issue has been fixed, and teams should be able to find matches successfully for week three and on. Any team that plays a match in the IBIT zone in week six and before will automatically qualify for playoffs. Teams that have already played a match in another EU zone can still earn playoff qualification in IBIT, but they will need to create a new roster and play a match in the IBIT zone. Teams will qualify for playoffs by receiving 600 points before the start of week seven matches. For example, if your team has 25 points at the end of week six, it will have 625 points before you play your week seven matches.



Bugs fixed on console

General Traditional Preset Weapon Switching: Fixed issue where unequipping abilities wouldn’t respect the “Auto-Equip Prioritizes (Strongest/Latest Setting)”. Fixed issue where you couldn’t switch off from the Spike when you had no primary when using the ‘Traditional Controls’ Preset. Fixed an issue where you could sometimes lose visual highlighting on the buttons you hover over in the front-end menus. Fixed issues that could cause you to be unable to leave the Range.

Agent Sova, Recon Bolt : Fixed an issue where Recon Bolt did not properly apply AimAssist to Revealed Targets. Fade, Haunt : Fixed an issue where Haunt did not properly apply AimAssist to Revealed Targets. Fixed an issue where AimAssist was incorrectly being applied when certain abilities were equipped: Fade – Nightfall , Chamber – Rendezvous , Harbor – Cascade , Harbor – Cove , Viper – Poison Cloud , Viper – Toxic Screen , Viper – Viper’s Pit , Yoru – Fakeout , Yoru – Dimensional Drift

Gameplay Systems Fixed issue where you could be in Focus Mode while inspecting your weapon.

Competitive Systems Fixed an issue where EOG screens when viewing matches in Match History will disappear and be inaccessible

Social Fixed a bug where your presence sometimes failed to update after a match.



Known issues in VALORANT Patch 9.01

While Riot tries to address everything it can in one go, it takes some time to resolve specific stubborn issues. Here are the known issues that you need to watch out for in your upcoming games:

Console

When navigating Surrender menus, there’s a chance your controls can become locked for an entire round. To help tackle this, Riot has decided to disable the Surrender and Remake menus until the issue is fixed. You can still draw matches, however.

PC and console

When changes happen to your party, there is a chance you may see “<MISSING STRING ENTRY TABLE>” in your chat log. It shouldn’t affect your gaming experience much. Riot is currently working to fix this, so you can continue ignoring it until then.

You can check out the full patch notes here.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy