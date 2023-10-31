Stuck in Iron? These VALORANT agents will finally get you more wins

The lowest ranks in VALORANT finally have a clear class to help them work their way out of the eternal grind: Sentinels are your ticket out of Iron rank, but before you clog your entire team with them, there are limits.

Players can pick between Deadlock, Killjoy, and Sage, and maintain the best possible chances of winning in VALORANT. Those three sentinels have the top three win rates, according to Blitz.gg, with one extra intel-providing agent in Cypher sitting just outside the top five.

Sage sits atop the sentinel hierarchy with a 51.5 percent VALORANT win rate in the lowest rank possible, with Deadlock and Killjoy following closely at 50.8 percent. As we shift from Iron One to Two and higher, the three agents remain close to the top, making them the perfect pick for your low-rank matches.

The only constant through the ranks is Sage. The wall-building healer even maintains her favor in Radiant ranks. She sports an incredibly solid 57.1 percent win rate amongst the top dogs, so keeping her up your sleeve as you grind will be a good idea.

Does this mean you should put them all on the same team? Probably not. While stacking the highest win rates sounds like a good idea, understanding team chemistry and learning the agents who work well together is your best bet in escaping the clutches of Iron.

Or you could wait until the newest VALORANT agent makes their way onto the scene.

While Iso’s October arrival hasn’t convinced every pro player, learning the elements of their arsenal is another tactic to help you climb VALORANT ranks. Once Iso gets his eventual buff, you’ll be in the perfect spot to dominate opponents.

Until then, grab one of Deadlock, Killjoy, and Sage for a few more wins.