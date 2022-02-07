Sources: Teams informed of groups for 2022 NA VCT Challengers One

The teams set to compete in the upcoming VALORANT Champions Tour Challengers One event in North America have been told the group allocations by Riot Games, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

The 12 teams that qualified for the 2022 VCT Challengers One tournament will be split into two groups of six. The teams have been told which group they’ll compete in.

Group A will field 100 Thieves, Cloud9 Blue, XSET, The Guard, Luminosity Gaming, and Evil Geniuses.

Group B will feature Sentinels, Envy, Version1, NRG, Knights, and Rise.

The group stage for the 2022 NA VCT Challengers One event will take place over the next five weeks. The top four teams between both groups will qualify for the playoffs. The dates for the playoffs have yet to be determined, though.

Each team secured their place in the North American VCT through either direct invitation or an open bracket qualification. Teams such as Sentinels, Cloud9 Blue, Envy, and 100 Thieves were directly invited to the group stage by Riot.

The remaining eight teams had to secure qualification through the two open qualifiers, with the second qualifier coming to a close yesterday. These two qualifiers were the last chance for a team to compete in Challengers One, which will conclude after a number of weeks, contrary to the shorter format last year.

The teams that finish in first and second place during the playoffs will qualify for VCT Masters, the first international tournament of 2022. The location of the event is yet to be revealed but it will take place in April.