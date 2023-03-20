Sinatraa could join ‘any team’ if he wants to be a VALORANT pro again, according to top player

There are only a handful of VALORANT players in the world who could slot into any team they want, and for NRG’s primary Operator user Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks, former Sentinels star sinatraa is one of these players despite being away from the competitive scene for so long.

“Sinatraa is the GOAT, bro,” ardiis said on one of his latest livestreams. “Sinatraa is one of the few people in esports, whatever he does, he is the best at. If sinatraa said ‘I want to go pro, I want to start playing again’, he could join any team he wanted.”

For ardiis, sinatraa is one of those players who are so mechanically gifted that they can compete in any game they want, if they wish to do so. Aside from sinatraa, ardiis also said that TenZ is one of these players. Curiously enough, TenZ was the one who replaced sinatraa on Sentinels in 2021.

Before switching to VALORANT in 2020 and becoming a star player for Sentinels, sinatraa competed in the Overwatch League for Selfless Gaming and most notably for San Francisco Shock, where he won the Overwatch League playoffs in September 2019 and was named MVP of the tournament.

Sinatraa, however, has been a content creator since he was suspended by Riot Games in May 2021 for failing to “fully cooperate” on the sexual assault claims made against him by his former girlfriend Cleo Hernandez in March 2021. Sinatraa has been free to compete since September 2021 and said in April 2022 he was ready to return to pro play, but so far, all he did was play in the open qualifier for the NA Challengers League in January under the UNTAMABLE BEASTS tag alongside PROD, Jared “zombs” Gitlin, Marved, and dizzy.

He and the rest of these players failed to qualify for the NA Challengers League and sinatraa hasn’t revealed if he’s planning to really go back and become a professional player once again. It’s more likely that he’ll remain a content creator because of the brand he has built after all these years.